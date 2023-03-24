Home Business Deutsche Bank share falls dramatically – that’s why
Business

Deutsche Bank share falls dramatically – that’s why

by admin
Deutsche Bank share falls dramatically – that’s why

Deutsche Bank twin towers in Frankfurt.
dpa

Deutsche Bank shares have since plummeted 14.9 percent. Since the beginning of the bank quake, it has lost almost 30 percent.

Chancellor Scholz expressed his confidence in the money house and said the bank was profitable.

The reason for the slump: Investors expect that the bank will no longer be able to repay its bonds.

Deutsche Bank shares collapsed as a result of the bank quake around Credit Suisse and Silicon Valley Bank. In the meantime, she lost 14.9 percent within a day. A share was only worth 7.95 euros.

If you look at the development over the last 30 days, you can see that the bank quake has left a bigger mark. Deutsche Bank shares fell nearly 30 percent last month. The stock picked up a little on Friday afternoon. The losses of the last 24 hours are still in double digits.

read too

Former UBS banker Helmut Jonen: That’s why I will continue to invest in bank stocks despite the Credit Suisse crash

Chancellor Scholz has already reacted and expressed his confidence in the bank. “There is no reason to worry about anything,” said the Chancellor after the EU summit in Brussels. Deutsche Bank is “very profitable” and has modernized itself fundamentally. Scholz considers the banking system in Europe to be stable and resilient.

Other European bank stocks also fell on Friday as investors continued to worry about the health of the continent’s financial institutions. UBS and France’s Société Générale both fell 7%, while Commerzbank fell 8%.

See also  European stock exchanges towards a good start in the wake of the Ukrainian war

Insurance for non-payment is becoming more expensive

The fresh losses came after credit default swaps (CDS) rose on Thursday’s all-time high. Credit default swaps are a form of insurance against bank defaults. In plain language, this means that investors are willing to pay more for insurance against defaults on Deutsche Bank bonds because they think it is more likely. As a result, share values ​​will also fall.

The bank’s Additional Tier 1 bonds also fell significantly on Thursday. AT1 bonds are higher-yielding bonds that a bank can convert into shares when its financial stability falls below a certain level.

read too

That’s why you should stay away from European bank stocks, says this wealth manager who invests billions

“After the events of the last few weeks, investors are clearly unsettled, especially when it comes to the banking sector,” Morningstar equities analyst Michael Field told Business Insider.

“Deutsche Bank has been through a long restructuring period during which toxic assets were sold, but there is still some skepticism from investors about the quality of the bank,” he explains. “If bank stocks come under pressure like they did today, Deutsche Bank will likely underperform others.”

tel

You may also like

Auto green, Meloni: “The game on biofuels is...

“The production of aluminum is migrating from Europe”

Healthcare, Schillaci: “More money for those on the...

Deutsche Bank collapses and Germany is the fish...

CS takeover by UBS – Switzerland needs a...

Are the open internal borders in danger?

Formigli, surreal talk show on the uterus for...

Mercedes corruption affair: offices of family businesses searched

Deutsche Bank, Scholz: “There is no reason to...

Heat pumps: nicer, quieter, better in old buildings...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy