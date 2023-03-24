Deutsche Bank twin towers in Frankfurt. dpa

Deutsche Bank shares have since plummeted 14.9 percent. Since the beginning of the bank quake, it has lost almost 30 percent. Chancellor Scholz expressed his confidence in the money house and said the bank was profitable. The reason for the slump: Investors expect that the bank will no longer be able to repay its bonds.

Deutsche Bank shares collapsed as a result of the bank quake around Credit Suisse and Silicon Valley Bank. In the meantime, she lost 14.9 percent within a day. A share was only worth 7.95 euros.

If you look at the development over the last 30 days, you can see that the bank quake has left a bigger mark. Deutsche Bank shares fell nearly 30 percent last month. The stock picked up a little on Friday afternoon. The losses of the last 24 hours are still in double digits.

Chancellor Scholz has already reacted and expressed his confidence in the bank. “There is no reason to worry about anything,” said the Chancellor after the EU summit in Brussels. Deutsche Bank is “very profitable” and has modernized itself fundamentally. Scholz considers the banking system in Europe to be stable and resilient.

Other European bank stocks also fell on Friday as investors continued to worry about the health of the continent’s financial institutions. UBS and France’s Société Générale both fell 7%, while Commerzbank fell 8%.

Insurance for non-payment is becoming more expensive

The fresh losses came after credit default swaps (CDS) rose on Thursday’s all-time high. Credit default swaps are a form of insurance against bank defaults. In plain language, this means that investors are willing to pay more for insurance against defaults on Deutsche Bank bonds because they think it is more likely. As a result, share values ​​will also fall.

The bank’s Additional Tier 1 bonds also fell significantly on Thursday. AT1 bonds are higher-yielding bonds that a bank can convert into shares when its financial stability falls below a certain level.

“After the events of the last few weeks, investors are clearly unsettled, especially when it comes to the banking sector,” Morningstar equities analyst Michael Field told Business Insider.

“Deutsche Bank has been through a long restructuring period during which toxic assets were sold, but there is still some skepticism from investors about the quality of the bank,” he explains. “If bank stocks come under pressure like they did today, Deutsche Bank will likely underperform others.”

