Deutsche Borse proposes voluntary takeover bid to acquire SimCorp for 3.9 billion euros

German Stock Exchange, the body responsible for the management of the German stock exchange, announced that it has reached a binding agreement to present a voluntary cash tender offer for the full acquisition of the shares of SimCorp. The proposed offer is 735 Danish kroner (DKK) per share, valuing the total capital at DKK 29 billion, equal to approximately 3.9 billion euro.

The offering price represents a 38.9% premium to SimCorp’s closing share price recorded yesterday and a 45.3% premium to its volume weighted average share price over the past 3 months. This demonstrates Deutsche Börse’s commitment to recognizing the value of the Danish company, which specializes in software solutions for the financial sector.