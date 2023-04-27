Deutsche Börse wants to buy software provider Simcorp

The Management Board now expects the stock market to end up at the upper end of the forecast or even slightly above it for the year as a whole. So far, an increase of up to eight percent to 4.5 billion to 4.7 billion euros was targeted for earnings. In terms of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), CEO Weimer had previously expected an increase to 2.6 billion to 2.8 billion euros, an increase of up to eleven percent.

In the first three months of 2023, net sales increased by 16 percent to 1.23 billion euros. Deutsche Börse attributed nine percentage points of growth to cyclical effects, i.e. favorable conditions for the company. Operating profit increased by twelve percent to 772 million euros.