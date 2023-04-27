Home » Deutsche Börse wants to buy software provider Simcorp
Business

Deutsche Börse wants to buy software provider Simcorp

by admin
Deutsche Börse wants to buy software provider Simcorp

The Management Board now expects the stock market to end up at the upper end of the forecast or even slightly above it for the year as a whole. So far, an increase of up to eight percent to 4.5 billion to 4.7 billion euros was targeted for earnings. In terms of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), CEO Weimer had previously expected an increase to 2.6 billion to 2.8 billion euros, an increase of up to eleven percent.

In the first three months of 2023, net sales increased by 16 percent to 1.23 billion euros. Deutsche Börse attributed nine percentage points of growth to cyclical effects, i.e. favorable conditions for the company. Operating profit increased by twelve percent to 772 million euros.

See also  U.S. digital transformation is fast, the digital divide intensifies injustice | digital economy | epidemic | e-commerce_Sina Technology

You may also like

Alliance between Pininfarina and De Simoni, the yacht...

One in 5 cars sold is electric but...

The worst operating profit of Samsung Electronics in...

Chief Equity Strategist DZ Bank: Good prospects for...

Meta, signals of strength to the market. Revenues...

61 million euro glitch costs DWP Bank almost...

Samsung, the slowdown of the chips brings down...

Samsung Electronics’ Q1 profit hits 14-year low –...

Artificial intelligence: Investors benefit from these sectors

Kenya: green economy, Nairobi wants to export its...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy