Deutsche Post: Local health insurance companies sue against letter postage of 85 cents

Several AOK associations are suing the Federal Network Agency against the allegedly illegal approval of the letter postage increase to 85 cents. Lawyers even want to take the process to the European Court of Justice. In the end, Deutsche Post is threatened with high reimbursement payments.

Dhe letter postage can become a nuisance. This is perhaps less true for private letter writers at currently 85 cents for the standard letter and the rather small volume of letters. But for business mailers, these costs are an important issue.

A single general local health insurance company often comes up with several million euros in postage costs per year due to the large number of insured persons. These include cheaper advertising letters with major customer discounts from Deutsche Post and personal letters with invoices or administrative forms at much higher rates.

Wherever possible, companies try to reduce their postage expenses. It is precisely this possibility that five general local health insurance funds and a listed group are now looking for by filing a lawsuit in court.

According to WELT information, the Berlin commercial law firm Raue on behalf of these local health insurance companies and on behalf of the company mentioned and a bar association has filed several lawsuits against the “approval of the renewed increase in letter postage by Deutsche Post AG by the Federal Network Agency”. Cologne Administrative Court submitted. (AZ: 21 K 2338/23, 21 K 2342/23, 21 K 2337/23). What is meant is the increase to 85 cents in January 2022. The company names are not mentioned. The law firm is also among the plaintiffs.

As complex as the topic is, it is just as important for the development of letter delivery as it is for the upcoming new postal law in Germany. After all, transports the German postal service around 55 million letters every working day. More than 80 percent of all letters are from business customers.

This billion-dollar business is not exactly on solid ground, at least as far as the postage approval procedures are concerned. However, only each individual postal customer can sue himself. If he is ultimately successful in court, he can then demand reimbursement of the postage from Deutsche Post – as the local health insurance companies, for example, are now trying to do.

The core of the legal dispute is about responsibility for postage increases and the independence of the Federal Network Agency. In principle, the plaintiffs accuse the authority of not having increased the postage in a legally correct manner – most recently with the Increase to 85 cents at the beginning of 2022.

Decisive for this approval is the determination of Deutsche Post’s profit in paragraph 20 paragraph 2 sentence 2 of the Postal Act. “With this law, the legislator violated Union law in several respects,” says Kornelius Kleinlein, lawyer and partner at Raue. The amount of postage from 2022 is therefore illegal.

“Deutsche Post’s postage increase and its approval are based on the profit margins of foreign postal companies. That violates Union law,” says Kleinlein. That’s why he wants to bring the lawsuits to the European Court of Justice. “Should the postage increase be classified as unlawful by a court, it would ultimately be possible to repay the entire postage to the plaintiffs,” says Kleinlein. In the case of health insurance companies, this could be several million euros.

Another allegation is that the German legislature interfered with the independence of the Federal Network Agency. “The permitting process cannot go on like this. The aim is to break up the ties between Deutsche Post and politics,” says Kleinlein. Political influence on the Federal Network Agency must be ended. “The influence must not go out in favor of the former state-owned company Deutsche Post,” says the lawyer. The state still holds around 20 percent of Deutsche Post shares.

Deutsche Post itself keeps a low profile on the subject. “At this early stage, we cannot comment on any complaints in connection with the approval of the letter postage,” it said on request. The company assumes that the fee approval is legal and “the lawsuits will be unsuccessful”. There are no indications of illegality, as with the two previous approvals for purely formal reasons.

In fact, there have been court decisions on this before, but for different years and permitting procedures. In a judgment, the Leipzig Federal Administrative Court (BVerwG 6 C1.19) declared the postage increases from 2016 to 2018 to be illegal. Last autumn, the Cologne administrative court issued another judgment with a similar outcome on the determination of letter postage from 2019 to 2021 (Cologne Administrative Court 21 K 273/20).

The Federal Administrative Court has already declared postage increases to be illegal

Some of the plaintiffs at the time then reclaimed the postage from Deutsche Post. For example, in the case of the Federal Association of Parcel and Express Logistics, the postal group waived postage costs and granted free stamps as compensation. Private mail services were also among the successful plaintiffs, and they also have the prospect of a refund of the postage costs. In other cases, deadlines had expired and repayments were not made. So far, however, nothing is known of higher sums, even in the millions of euros, that Swiss Post has reimbursed to companies for these procedures.

The largest advocacy group for business customers, the German Association for Post, Information Technology and Telecommunications (DVPT), ​​on the other hand, is counting on changes to the upcoming Postal Act. The legislature must regulate the procedure for postage approval, it says there.

Deutsche Post customers such as banks, insurance companies, health insurance companies and municipalities are organized in the association. Above all, expect them lobbyists in the future, regular checks on the delivery work of the post office and tougher sanctions against the company. “The quality of the delivery by Deutsche Post is no longer right,” says the association’s chairman, Klaus Gettwart.

