Deutsche Post: The pragmatist is leaving – Farewell to Frank Appel after 15 years

WIf you want to learn something about Frank Appel as a person and as a manager, you have to let him tell you about the role luck played during his 15 years as CEO of Deutsche Post. “Luck favors those who are prepared,” Appel then quotes the chemist Louis Pasteur. The Frenchman was considered a co-founder of medical microbiology in the 19th century.

Like Pasteur, the 61-year-old Appel, who himself has a doctorate in neurobiology, is convinced that in the end the brave and brave are almost inevitably the lucky ones. There is no question that there is a lot of work behind Appel’s post balance sheet. However, it was never too much for him, as he assures. “If I have to make a lot of decisions, then I have to make decisions faster and also have the courage to leave gaps.”

Now Apple works anyway. He’s not unhappy about it. In his last appearance as head of the Post before the general meeting, Appel seems more relaxed than in previous public speeches. “My blood has turned yellow,” he calls out to the shareholders in Bonn’s World Conference Center and receives prolonged applause.

It’s goodbye forever. Appel promises the owners of the former state-owned company that he will not come back. He will not take a position on the board of directors. His successor should be able to decide independently of his predecessor. Especially since Appel already has a position as chairman of the supervisory board: in the Bonn neighborhood of the postal group, at Deutsche Telekom.

The last financial year under Appel as CEO gave shareholders a record dividend of EUR 1.85 per share. The payout has doubled since he took office 15 years ago.

Appel ended many a blossoming dream of his predecessor

Appel spent many an hour after work, just a few minutes from the Post Tower, at the Max Planck Institute for Neurobiology of Behavior and attended lectures. “For me, a book on molecular biology is better than any crime novel,” he says. Appel is married to a scientist and their two children are of university age.

Appel researched and did his doctorate in Munich and Zurich on the merging of nerve cells. He then moved to management consultancy McKinsey, received an assignment from the post office and joined management there at the turn of the millennium.

Eight years later, he became CEO after his predecessor, Klaus Zumwinkel, suddenly found himself suspected of tax evasion in February 2008. As surprising and burdened by inheritance as Appel took over the top position, the pragmatist is now handing over the task to his successor Tobias Meyer in an orderly and well-equipped manner.

The Hamburger Appel ended many a blossoming dream of its predecessor in its early years. For example, he gave up the letter and parcel service in the US domestic market, which had been set up at a cost of five billion euros. He also cut the European activities. To this end, Appel expanded the worldwide shipping of the expensive express mail under the name DHL and secured the postal group permanently high profit margins in the business.

Without Appel’s foresight – and the skill of the long-standing DHL Express boss Ken Allen – Swiss Post would not have grown into the leading global logistics group with 600,000 employees, 94 billion euros in sales and more than 8 billion euros in pre-tax profits, which it is today. In air freight, no competitor is bigger, in sea freight only Kuehne + Nagel is ahead.

Appel avoided large takeovers, which were the hallmark of the Zumwinkel era at the post office. The natural scientist also remained steadfast in the face of demands from bank analysts or fund managers, for example, for the group to be split up into highly profitable DHL areas and the weak-growth mail and parcel services in the home market.

This is where you will find third-party content

An IPO for DHL Express, for example, could increase the stock market value of the logistics group and raise money for takeovers, for example, he was told again and again. This reference was not missing at his last general meeting either, there was again talk of the postal group as a conglomerate that is traded below value on the stock markets.

Appel’s companions in postal management describe him as a person who prefers to avoid confrontations and seeks compromise. Personal quarrels on the board are hardly known. Only in one board area, in the stuttering mail and parcel delivery in Germany, was there a premature termination of the contract. Board member Jürgen Gerdes had to go.

The 160,000 Swiss Post employees also benefited from Appel’s ability to compromise. A few weeks ago, at the last minute and immediately before an indefinite strike, the board of directors and union Ver.di reached a collective bargaining agreement. Employees get an average of twelve percent more. As a result, personnel costs will increase by 400 million euros in the current year alone. Contrary to what was previously publicly stated, the postal board of directors finally met the tariff demand by a large margin.

Missed sale of street scooter builder

But there were also failures during Appel’s time as CEO. The project for a digital letter, called E-Postbrief, cost around half a billion euros and never got beyond a niche offer. The Post’s own electric delivery van, called the Streetscooter, gave Swiss Post a large fleet of zero-emission delivery vehicles far ahead of the competition. But the postal group missed the time to say goodbye to car production and sell the subsidiary at a profit.

The founding of the cheap parcel delivery service Delivery is also on the negative list. In the end, the postal board had to handle the expensive development of a second delivery organization and integrate the company into the group. This in turn was not only due to the resistance of the Ver.di union, but above all to misjudgments about the hoped-for savings effects.

Appel himself was undoubtedly one of the winners of the company’s success. At times he was considered the best-paid member of the board of directors of a group in the Dax stock market index. However, in time for his departure, Appel’s Executive Board remuneration for 2022 will be lower. According to the annual report, it was around twelve million euros for 2021 and around seven million euros for 2022.

The reason for the decline is the weak share price over the year. A part of Appel’s so-called success-related remuneration depends on the course of the postal share. It is true that this course has almost doubled in his 15 years as CEO. But last year there were setbacks in the market value. The uncertain economic prospects not only affected Swiss Post, but all major logistics companies on the stock exchange. This should hardly limit Frank Appel’s personal sense of happiness.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

