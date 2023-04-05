Shareholder representatives welcomed the development, but warned of the risks. The T-Share stands and falls with the development of the US business, which accounts for 66 percent of sales and 64 percent of operating profit (Ebitda), said Union Investment expert Henrik Pontzen. “The greatest risk for Telekom shareholders lies in a possible intensification of competition in the US mobile communications market.” Ingo Speich from the fund company Deka explained that Deutsche Telekom would have to invest billions in the USA in order to secure its majority stake in T-Mobile US investments. “Money that the local shareholders just don’t have at their disposal. We therefore call on you to have the necessary sensitivity and thus create additional value for the shareholders of the T-Share.”