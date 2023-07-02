Deutsche Terrassenhaus AG switches to “cascading heat pumps”.

Die Deutsche Terrassenhaus, founded in 2002, specializes in residential parks with inexpensive, highly standardized terraced houses. For years there were only three models with names like “Family Happiness”, “Joy of Life” and “Wohntraum”. The houses are five meters wide, measure between 85 and 145 square meters and always have the same sockets, light switches, windows or dormers. Apart from a few options, nothing can be changed. Because if you plan individually, replan or move floor plans, says Arnold, it becomes complex, you make mistakes and it gets expensive.

