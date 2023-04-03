Home Business Deutschen is strong in researching smart computers
Business

Deutschen is strong in researching smart computers

by admin
Deutschen is strong in researching smart computers

Dhe intelligence of the future comes from the laboratories of science and is now reaching everyday life. talking cell phones; huge factories that run themselves; Robots that stand in the operating room, trade stocks or care for sick people. What was still science fiction a few years ago is now taking shape: artificial intelligence is on the rise.

“In the past seventeen years, almost nobody has really been interested in what we’re doing here,” says Christian Bauckhage. Some computer and software specialists maybe, a few nerds, robotic engineers and especially the science fiction fans. “Now they are all at the door,” he says. Car companies, banks, insurance companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers and headhunters from Silicon Valley also call every day.

Machines become robots

Bauckhage laughs. He is a professor at the University of Bonn and one of the leading scientists for machine learning at the Fraunhofer Institute for Intelligent Analysis and Information Systems (IAIS) in Sankt Augustin. A small town between Cologne and Bonn. He works with his students in one of those development laboratories where visions and theories are put into mathematical algorithms, poured into software and displayed on computer screens. He works in the morning.

A lot has happened since the computer scientist Gerd Veenker and the first cyberneticians, computer scientists and mathematicians in Germany met at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in the mid-1970s to tackle the subject of artificial brains: fundamental works have been written; also a lot of fantasizing and calculating. The focus of speculation was the machine of the future. It is not powered by steam or oil, but fed with data.

See also  vivo X Fold + folding screen phone warm-up: Snapdragon 8 + Gen 1 chip, 80W dual battery flash charge_This machine_Support_Official

You may also like

Meloni has a property, not even a car....

Omer wants to grow: “An acquisition on our...

Oil, OPEC+ surprisingly cuts 1 million barrels a...

Government, the law not to let the convicts...

Increase penalties in comparison with securities law

Survey: High level of acceptance for the construction...

Government, the law not to let the convicts...

Voted out: Sanna Marin loses in Finland

Latest Inflation Data Gives Fed Room to Act...

Rdc, Lollobrigida against slackers: “Work in the fields,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy