Dhe intelligence of the future comes from the laboratories of science and is now reaching everyday life. talking cell phones; huge factories that run themselves; Robots that stand in the operating room, trade stocks or care for sick people. What was still science fiction a few years ago is now taking shape: artificial intelligence is on the rise.

“In the past seventeen years, almost nobody has really been interested in what we’re doing here,” says Christian Bauckhage. Some computer and software specialists maybe, a few nerds, robotic engineers and especially the science fiction fans. “Now they are all at the door,” he says. Car companies, banks, insurance companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers and headhunters from Silicon Valley also call every day.

Machines become robots

Bauckhage laughs. He is a professor at the University of Bonn and one of the leading scientists for machine learning at the Fraunhofer Institute for Intelligent Analysis and Information Systems (IAIS) in Sankt Augustin. A small town between Cologne and Bonn. He works with his students in one of those development laboratories where visions and theories are put into mathematical algorithms, poured into software and displayed on computer screens. He works in the morning.

A lot has happened since the computer scientist Gerd Veenker and the first cyberneticians, computer scientists and mathematicians in Germany met at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in the mid-1970s to tackle the subject of artificial brains: fundamental works have been written; also a lot of fantasizing and calculating. The focus of speculation was the machine of the future. It is not powered by steam or oil, but fed with data.

About 250 kilometers further south sits Wolfgang Wahlster. He is a professor of computer science and one of the pioneers of AI development in Germany. Above all, however, he is the scientific director of the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI). With 880 employees in Saarbrücken, Kaiserslautern, Bremen, Berlin and Osnabrück, it is one of the largest research centers in the world for artificial intelligence. Many topics were initiated from here, especially in the field of speech recognition by machines.

Around 80 company start-ups from the DFKI with today 3,700 employees show that the research not only led to theoretical knowledge, but also found practical applications. “Artificial intelligence is in its prime,” says Wahlster. He also senses this from the abundance of orders from which his research center is exclusively financed.

The institutes of the Fraunhofer Society have a similar situation; a lot of money is flowing to them at the moment. Subsidies, orders, income from patents and licenses. The institutes are true think tanks. The MP3 player was launched here; white LED light was produced here for the first time; here they have built an Internet connection from the light of a room lamp. Digital data is now at the top of the agenda for Germany’s research elite. And they will turn machines into robots.