Deutschlandticket: Where you can buy it and what you should consider

The Deutschlandticket costs 49 euros per month and allows you to use local public transport throughout Germany. The ticket comes as a subscription and must be canceled early in order to only be used for one month. It is generally valid from the beginning to the end of a calendar month. There are exceptions to being able to use the ticket in the current month, as well as additional options such as bicycle transport or 1st class for an additional charge.

The Deutschlandticket is a subscription. If you only want to use the ticket for one month, you have to cancel early. Namely until the 10th of the current month .

. The Germany ticket is usually not transferable .

. The Germany ticket is always only valid for the respective calendar month . So if you only buy the ticket in the middle of a month, you can only use it for half a month for the same price. However, some transport companies offer exception regulations. In order to be able to use the ticket on time on the 1st of a month, you sometimes have to order two weeks in advance.

In many cases you can only purchase the Deutschlandticket on the 1st of a month. You may have to wait for the next month to travel cheaply through Germany.

However, there is a trick to partially circumvent these regulations.

Basically, it doesn’t matter where you buy your Germany ticket. It is available from both regional transport companies and the German train. However, the offers differ significantly in some cases.

We looked at the offers in Germany’s seven largest cities and compared them for you.

If you want to buy the Deutschlandticket after the 1st of a month and use it directly:

In some cases you can also purchase and use Germany tickets for the current month and do not have to wait until the next month. This is possible if you buy the ticket, for example, via the app Cologne Transport Company (KVB) or via the app of Rhein-Main-Verkehrsverbund (RMV) buys. Attention: In these two cases it really only works via the app!

The offer is even better at the Stuttgart trams (SSB): If you order a chip card here (e.g. online), you only have to pay part of the subscription for the current month.

Also the Munich transport company offers partial payment of a Germany ticket that you bought later. But you have to go to the customer center at Munich Central Station or at Marienplatz.

If you don’t want to wait for the 49 euro ticket:

If you buy the ticket via an app, you can avoid waiting times. This is possible with most regional transport companies – or if you buy the ticket directly from Deutsche Bahn. In this case, you buy the ticket via the Deutsche Bahn online portal and transfer it to the DB app using the order number.

If you want to take advantage of additional services (e.g. travel 1st class) with the Deutschlandticket:

Some transport companies offer additional options to the Deutschlandticket. For example, if you prefer to travel 1st class, you can buy the Deutschlandticket as a chip card from the Stuttgart trams (SSB) acquire. You can also order them online. In addition, the SSB offer take-away regulations or the transferability of the ticket for a surcharge. But you have to visit the customer center in Stuttgart personally.

You can also get a 1st class Germany ticket in the app Rheinbahn (Düsseldorf). You can also get a Germany ticket there bike transport top up

Both Cologne Public Transport (KVB) you can also – if you buy the ticket via the app – benefit from free minutes for KVB bikes and cargo bikes and get discounts from the car sharing provider Cambio.

