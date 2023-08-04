Development and cohesion fund, approved 32.4 billion for Regions and autonomous Provinces

Development and Cohesion Fund, Cipess will allocate over 32 billion to Regions and autonomous Provinces

And of 32.4 billion euros the amount of resources of the Development and Cohesion Fund (FSC) of the 2021/27 programming cycle intended for the Regions and Autonomous Provincesas resolved today by Cipess, upon proposal of the Minister for European Affairs, the South, Cohesion Policies and the Pnrr, Raffaele Fitto.

The allocation of the quota charged to each region will take place following the signing of an agreement between the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and each of the Regions/Autonomous Provinces for the sharing a plan for the financing and implementation of territorial development drawing on all cohesion policy resources.

In this regard, the Minister Dense had given a report in the meeting of the State-Regions Conference of 18 May to clarify the process of redefinition of the regulatory and planning framework that has been started subsequently, with a series of political meetings which were followed by technical meetings, still in progress, between the Department for cohesion policies, which has organized dedicated working groups, and the administrations of the Regions and autonomous Provinces. The interinstitutional confrontation foresees at the outset the reconstruction of the state of implementation and of the needs connected to the programming of the previous cycles.

Read also: The Regions make the hair out of the government: “Guarantee coverage on the Pnrr“

The programmatic allocation proposal, based on a set of demographic and socio-economic indicators, complies with the territorial destination constraint at an overall level 80 per cent in the South and 20 per cent in the Centre-North.

Subscribe to the newsletter