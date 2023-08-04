Development and cohesion fund, the allotment of 32.4 billion arrives

Listen to the audio version of the article

After a year-long dispute, the distribution of 32.4 billion (29.3 billion in net amounts, excluding advances already arranged) of the resources of the Development and Cohesion Fund for 2021-2027 has crossed the finish line. On the proposal of Minister Raffaele Fitto, Cipess approved the resolution on Thursday 3 August with the distribution between the Regions: 26 billion (23.9 net), 80.3% of the gross total, are destined for the South; the remaining 6.4 billion (5.2 net), equal to 19.7%, go to the Centre-North. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is satisfied: «It is a decisive contribution to economic growth and the reduction of territorial differences. Today’s is a fundamental stage in the process started by the Executive for the coordination of investments in the territories, financed with the resources of the cohesion policy”.

Match intertwined with changes to the Pnrr

The delivery of the provision was not simple and the green light came on, not surprisingly, after the definition of the government proposal to rewrite the Pnrr, with a view – declared from the beginning by Meloni and Fitto – to think simultaneously about all the funds available: Recovery, European cohesion resources and national FSC resources. A first table for the distribution of over 25 billion had been drawn up by the Department for Cohesion Policies in June 2022, but it never made it to Cipess, frozen first by the Draghi Government and then by the Meloni Executive. To unblock it, as the governors invoked, Fitto first wanted to conduct a dense series of bilateral agreements with the individual Regions. The technical meetings, Palazzo Chigi points out, are still ongoing between the Department, which has organized dedicated working groups, and the administrations. The preliminary objective is “the reconstruction of the state of implementation and of the needs connected to the programming of the previous cycles”.

The money to the regions

Compared to the allotment hypothesis, the pie has now grown by over 7 billion, reaching 43% of the 75.3 billion established as availability for Italy in the 2021-2027 programming cycle between European resources and national co-financing. Sicily, with 6.8 billion gross, and Campania, with 6.6, are the recipients of the largest shares, followed by Puglia (4.6), Calabria (2.9), Abruzzo (1.2), Basilicata (945 thousand euros) and Molise (445 thousand). In the Centre-North, Lazio and Lombardy stand out with 1.2 billion. For each Region, the maximum amounts of the FSC are set which can go to reduce the weight on the local budgets of the sums for the co-financing of the European programs ERDF and ESF+, as provided for by article 23 of Legislative Decree 152/2021.

To release the funds, the “necessary condition” is the signing of agreements between the Presidency of the Council and each Region or Autonomous Province. “Now – explains Fitto – it is a question of quickly defining the individual resolutions, on the basis of the definition in progress of the 2014-2020 programming, of the 2021-2027 cycle and of the precise identification of the interventions to be financed, with a clear timetable that guarantees their certainty of the realization and respect of the deadlines». The match is intertwined with the fate of the 15.89 billion projects that the Executive wants to cancel from the Pnrr (the Regions will see the minister next week). And Fitto’s words on the “clear schedule” are a warning about the speed of spending. The minister repeatedly cited the 2014-2020 cohesion report, which recorded expenditure of just 34% at the end of 2022. In February, it rose to 41%, with the FSC stalling at 23.2%. Levels incompatible with areas hungry for investment.

Yesterday a small European yellow was also consumed on the Italian delays. First, anonymous «EU sources» recalled that the launch of our 2021-2027 spending projects «is struggling to take off», noting that the 75 billion in cohesion is more than the «69 billion in subsidies assigned to the Italian Pnrr». Statements later denied by a Brussels spokesman – “They do not represent the official position of the Commission” – who clarified how the framework for 2021-2027 is common “to many Member States” and depends on the physiological “year of decline” that is recorded when the old programs are closing and the new ones have not yet reached cruising speed.