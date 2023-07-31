DGB boss Fahimi blames traffic light coalition for AfD high

Economy “Room for Populism”

DGB boss Fahimi blames the traffic light coalition for the AfD high

Reminds the traffic light government of its promise of progress: Yasmin Fahimi

The federal government’s austerity course is “poison for social cohesion,” says Yasmin Fahimi, head of the German Trade Union Confederation. Politics creates uncertainty – and thus “space for the populism of the AfD”.

The head of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), Yasmin Fahimi, has accused the federal government of contributing to the rise of the AfD with its policies. With a view to the abolition of parental allowance for couples with more than 150,000 euros of taxable income planned by Family Minister Lisa Paus, Fahimi said that the traffic light coalition was sending “the signal that you cannot rely on the promised state support,” Fahimi said “Picture on Sunday”. This is “poison for social cohesion and political stability”, such uncertainty “only creates space for the populism of the AfD”.

Parental allowance is “a very successful tool for equality between mothers and fathers,” Fahimi continued. In view of the uncertainty in large parts of the population due to the economic situation, the traffic light coalition was “not well advised to save on the social flank”. Fahimi, on the other hand, sees a “great opportunity” to keep the AfD small for the government made up of SPD, Greens and FDP if they keep the promise of progress made in their coalition agreement.

Fahimi also called for a significant increase in the statutory minimum wage from the previous 12 euros to 14.12 euros per hour – which corresponds to the value of the EU minimum wage directive of 60 percent of the median income. Fahimi sharply criticized the behavior of the employer representatives in the minimum wage commission. These ignored “the plights of six million people who work for minimum wage”. That was “just stupid,” said Fahimi.

At the end of June, the Minimum Wage Commission decided to increase the minimum wage to EUR 12.41 from January 1, 2024. For the first time since it was set up, no consensus could be reached in the body. Against this background, Fahimi called for a reform of the commission to the “BamS”. In the future there should be a “genuine arbitration procedure” if there is no agreement between unions and employers.

With regard to the economic situation in Germany, Fahimi accused the federal government of damaging Germany as a business location with its austerity policy. It is “poison to make important decisions that are decisive for the future impossible through austerity budgets and sticking to the debt brake”.

Now it is to be decided “whether Germany will still have a strong industry with good jobs in the future and whether transformation will also bring social progress,” said Fahimi. The federal government delays investments and looks “at the national budget like at grandma’s cookie jar: I only take out what I put in beforehand.” This is “expensive” for German society and harms future generations.

