DHDL deal burst: no money from Maschmeyer for MyGutachter

Carsten Maschmeyer wanted to invest 150,000 euros in MyGutachter at DHDL. But the deal fell through after the show. Now another investor strikes.

Leonard Scheidt and Burhan Epaydin (from left) were already happy about the DHDL deal for 150,000 euros with Carsten Maschmeyer. RTL / Bernd-Michael Maurer

The founders of MyGutachter could see the euphoria about the deal with TV juror Carsten Maschmeyer. “That was our dream candidate,” says founder Burhan Epaydin about the celebrity investor “The Lion’s Den” after his approval for an investment. Epaydin started MyGutachter together with Leonard Scheidt. But after the show was recorded, the Maschmeyer deal did not materialize.

Originally, the founders wanted to collect 150,000 euros and give up 20 percent of the company shares. Maschmeyer prevailed with his counter-proposal and received 25.1 percent for the desired sum. At the same time, the investor gained a say in the articles of association or the business purpose of the start-up.

read too Lots of deals, bad mood: That’s how it works for Tijen Onaran in “The Lion’s Den”



According to DHDL: Maschmeyer and MyGutachter cannot agree

It is precisely on these points that problems seem to have arisen during due diligence – the detailed examination of the company after the first investment commitment on TV. The deal failed because the parties could not agree on the “orientation on the future of the company” and the “orientation of the business model”, founder Epaydin told Gründerszene.

Maschmeyer also confirms this: In the due diligence process “it turned out that MyGutachter and we did not agree on the direction of MyGutachter. Unfortunately, an investment was no longer an option for us.” Nevertheless, the TV investor wishes the founders every success.

The duo seems to have been successful despite the cancellation of the deal. After recording the show, MyGutachter was able to convince another investor to invest. According to the commercial register, Baumedia GmbH has held ten percent of the company since October 2022 – the TV show was recorded in March 2022, more than a year ago. Baumedia is the investment vehicle of Thomas Schluechter, the board member at real estate provider Immoweb. He is also a member of the board of directors of the German expert opinion AG, an appraiser for real estate.

The DHDL startup is also about expert opinions: MyGutachter takes care of the claims settlement after a car accident and wants to digitize expert opinions. The company uses an app to take care of what is normally done by an external expert. To do this, users document their vehicle after a traffic accident using their own smartphone camera. After the users have forwarded their pictures and personal data to the startup, the startup takes care of everything else, such as enforcing the estimated damage sum with lawyers before the insurance company. The service is free for the user, the lawyers and the startup itself are paid by the insurance company.

read too Why there was no 350,000 euros for the tinnitus pillow from Tinus



New investment with conditions similar to “The Lion’s Den”

The parties involved do not want to reveal what specific sum Baumedia paid for the investment. However, when asked by the Gründerszene, founder Burhan Epaydin confirmed that the deal expired at a similar valuation as in the TV show DHDL. Accordingly, the startup could have collected a nearly six-digit amount.

The new investor may not have made the decision to invest solely on the basis of the start-up’s convincing number of users. At the time the program was recorded, only a few people had used MyGutachter.

For Thomas Schluechter from Baumedia, the range of the Vox show and the expected increase in customers also played a role in the investment. look regularly nearly two million people the founder show. And the founders themselves also said on TV what they expect from a lion and the money that goes with it: “We don’t have the means for marketing.” They have now received this through free airtime despite Maschmeyer’s rejection of their participation in DHDL.