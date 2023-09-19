DHDL deal collapsed: Glagau did not invest in nursing pads from Nuni

At The Lions’ Den, Nils Glagau agrees to a deal with the nursing pad startup Nuni. After all, he didn’t invest the 90,000 euros.

A lion wears a bra: Nils Glagau (left) was moderately optimistic about Nuni – but he still wanted to invest. The 90,000 euro deal did not come about. RTL / Frank W. Hempel

Nils Glagau wears a bra. Even if only briefly, over instead of under the shirt – and as part of the current season of The Lion’s Den. The nursing bra is intended to convince the investor of the pain point that the founders Jennifer and Jens Reckmann want to overcome with their product.

The last pitch of Monday evening belongs to the Reckmanns’ startup, Nuni. The couple from Lippstadt in North Rhine-Westphalia have two daughters – and pitch the solution to a problem that always kept Jennifer Reckmann awake: nursing bras. Nils Glagau not only got hired as a bra model, but also wanted to get involved with an investment of 90,000 euros. However, the deal fell through after the broadcast and the Glagau investment did not come about. Why?

The product

Nursing pads can be placed in any bra to absorb any droplets of breast milk that may escape. They are probably most commonly used in nursing bras. Nils Glagau also gets a standard nursing bra strapped around his chest during the Numi pitch.

Such nursing bras, says Jennifer Reckmann, are at least uncomfortable and, if the breasts are irritated or even inflamed from breastfeeding, even painful. And: Very few women like to sleep with a bra on at night. The problem, however: where to put the nursing pad?

One morning, Jennifer Beckmann woke her husband up with the idea of ​​developing a nursing pad that would stick to the breast without a bra.

The promise: “Finally sleep without a bra”

Indication was born: A circular holder made of silicone that sticks to the skin without adhesive: commercially available nursing pads can be attached to it thanks to micro Velcro. Each silicone patch can be worn for four to six weeks and also while breastfeeding, promises Nuni. The startup has also developed its own sustainable insoles that are washable and reusable.

Lioness Janna Ensthaler is heavily pregnant when season 14 is recorded. However, Nuni’s product, which is tailored to new mothers, does not appeal to her as an investor. RTL / Frank W. Hempel

Mother Jennifer Reckmann is a convinced user of the product – “the best testimonial,” says lion Ralf Dümmel. The Reckmanns say there is no comparable product on the market. Nevertheless, they were only able to convince one investor on Monday evening.

The product costs 5.40 euros to produce and 29.95 euros to sell. Investor Ralf Dümmel finds an attractive margin. However: The Reckmanns have only earned 2,000 euros in the three months since their launch.

What they lack is the appropriate network to position themselves in retail – and the necessary financial injection to make their brand better known. Jennifer Reckmann emphasizes that finding a lion is “very, very important for us”. The founding couple is offering 15 percent of their company for an investment of 90,000 euros.

The lioness and expectant mother Janna Ensthaler thinks: given the company’s low income so far, it’s not a good deal. She refuses.

Nuni – too sneezy?

The other lions have one main argument: it is a product that “requires explanation,” says Dagmar Wöhrl. From the retail perspective, the product is not sufficiently scalable: the margin is good, but “how many times is it sold per day?” asks Tillmann Schulz.

Löwe Nils Glagau’s criticism is even harsher: “This is nothing,” says the investor with the product in his hand. What he means above all is the brand: he doesn’t think much of the name (Nuni stands for “Nursing Nights”). He is even less convinced by the packaging design. In stationary retail you have three seconds to convince customers. Nuni’s pink packaging is too pleasing and doesn’t provide enough information.

What’s missing from Nuni? Not just the necessary finances and the right contacts, says Glagau. But a “clear” brand identity.

He wants to help the two founders set it up: for 25 percent of the company shares – 10 percent more than the Beckmanns had offered – he offers them the desired 90,000 euros. In terms of network technology, nothing less than “absolute gynecologist and pharmacy power” promises. Glagau runs the family business Orthomol, whose nutritional supplements are sold in pharmacies throughout Germany.

Without negotiating, the Reckmanns agreed. Glagau believes in “really nice sales”. Months after the show was recorded, however, one thing is clear: the deal has not been made.

The Nuni-Pad – without an investor: Nils Glagau has withdrawn from Jennifer and Jens Reckmann’s startup. Why? RTL / Frank W. Hempel

“In the discussions we came to the decision not to realize the investment,” says Nuni founder Reckmann. Glagau says he “very much regrets that we cannot implement our deal.” However, people would remain “in contact” and “provide advice” to the creators.

But no “full gynecologist and pharmacy power” for the Reckmanns

You can still look in vain for Nuni in pharmacies or even in brick-and-mortar stores. The product is delivered via the Nuni’s website and sold on Amazon. A lot has happened since the recording, says Jennifer Reckmann when asked by Gründerszene: “Since the show, we have completely rebuilt Nuni.” The Lion’s Den would have been worth it for Nuni despite the lack of investment: They had “good feedback receive”. Nils Glagau’s team supported her afterwards.

What you immediately notice when you look up Nuni on Instagram: The startup has revised its packaging. They are now provided with a picture of the silicone holder and pad. Possibly a reaction to the lions’ suggestion that the product should be easier to recognize at first glance.

The branding was also addressed again, explains Jennifer Reckmann, the website was redesigned – and production was relocated to Germany “in order to further improve the quality of our pads.” The Reckmanns believe in their product: “we know that “We offer real added value,” says the founder. In the future, they also want to “attack the first markets outside of Germany”. And of course: come to stationary retail.

What the founders apparently attached to: their name. Nuni is still called Nuni. Was that the reason for the separation? With regard to possible new investors, Jennifer Reckmann says: “We are open to an investor if they share our vision of Nuni.”

