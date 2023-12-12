DHDL: Maschmeyer invests in the gift app Heyfam

The last Löwen deal this year: Carsten Maschmeyer and founder Milana Marks strike. RTL / Bernd-Michael Maurer

If her own gift planning comes up short before Christmas, Milana Marks still has a way out: “I’ll play the card of the completely burnt-out startup founder.” The 29-year-old actually wants to avoid unfortunate situations before festive occasions. Your app Heyfam reminds users early about upcoming birthdays and anniversaries of family members and friends; it is a kind of “planner for social life”. It also helps you find suitable gifts depending on your interests, relationship, age, gender and budget. Marks has connected over 2,500 products from more than 70 brands and retailers via its platform since its launch in September. These include the bookstore Thalia, the jewelry startup Purelei, game manufacturer Ravensburger, sports retailer Decathlon and florist Fleurop. The 29-year-old was recently able to win Amazon over for a partnership.

With Heyfam, the founder wants to address a well-known problem: the helplessness of many people to give mothers-in-law, grandparents and boyfriends or girlfriends a nice gift. The result is a lack of commitment: almost every second person (44 percent) of Germans plans according to a current one Survey by EYto give away a voucher or money directly to friends and family this Christmas. The founder says: “Due to the oversupply of what is available online, we are finding it increasingly difficult to make decisions. A voucher always seems easiest.” But Marks also thinks that it takes away the “magic of giving.”

Maschmeyer offers Heyfam founder a deal

In today’s special edition of the TV show “The Lions’ Den”, the founder presented her app to the investor jury. A risk, as Marks admits. At the time of recording, her app was not yet live; according to the founder, it was still a click prototype. “Investors don’t really like it when you’re not on the market yet, especially since I’m a solo founder without a team,” says Marks. Nevertheless, she went boldly into the negotiation. Their demand: 150,000 euros for 20 percent of the shares in Heyfam.

Carsten Maschmeyer, whom Marks had relied on because of his tech focus, took the bait and made the Munich native an offer. He was prepared to give Marks the requested amount for 25.1 percent of the shares, thereby securing the blocking minority and thus the right to have a say in important decisions. The founder didn’t think twice and agreed to the deal – “perhaps a little too quickly,” as she now realizes in retrospect. “I was very excited about the situation and wasn’t in such a tough position yet,” remembers Marks.

Investor Dagmar Wöhrl also expressed interest, more in her as a founder than in her product. She was also willing to invest the amount because she was convinced by the 29-year-old’s performance. When asked how Marks would imagine her lion, she then clearly described Maschmeyer’s profile, whereupon Wöhrl readily admitted defeat.

Before DHDL: Founder could have made a better investment

The founder and the investor have now been working together for several months. Maschmeyer’s VC fund Seed + Speed ​​has been in the commercial register as a shareholder under the agreed conditions since August. “I’m very happy,” says the 29-year-old. Above all, she would benefit from the business network and contact with other app founders. Startups known from other DHDL seasons such as Finanzguru, the size consultant Presize, which has been sold to Facebook since 2022, and Articly are part of the investor’s portfolio. Maschmeyer is still convinced of the “useful and great idea” of the “smart” founder: “With Heyfam, Milana has founded a startup that focuses on the most indispensable things in life: family and friends. We already organize our entire working life – so why not organize what we like most? Namely our social life!” is how the entrepreneur explains his decision.

For Marks, the DHDL investor was not the first person interested in her gift app. Even before she took part in the show, she had received an offer from another investment company that she would only have to give away ten percent for 100,000 euros. Although the deal would have made more financial sense, Marks consciously chose the TV format in order to gain access to large investors and reach. “There are always divided opinions about DHDL deals because of course you also pay a high price,” says Marks.

A lot has happened in her startup in the meantime. At first, their gift app slowly “trickled along,” says Marks. Now the founder is more than satisfied: According to her, several thousand people are now actively using the reminder and inspiration tool, which is available both as a web version and as an app for smartphones. The Munich woman now has high hopes for the Christmas business.

Germans spend billions on gifts every year

According to a study by the market research institute GfK, Germans spend a total of around 27 billion euros on gifts every year. Birthdays, Christmas and Mother’s and Father’s Day are the most common occasions for generosity. However, increased living costs and economic uncertainty since the pandemic are also impacting gift spending. While Germans spent an average of 252 euros on Christmas presents last year, the budget has dropped to 250 euros this year, according to the EY survey. This is the lowest value since 2014.

Milana Marks wants to occupy a niche in the market with her app. So far there are apps that can be used to create wish lists, such as Wishbob from Vienna or Gowish from the USA. With Secret Finds, founder Finn Prietzel has also developed an app that also offers an intelligent search filter for personalized gifts and works with small retailers. The Gifttrack app also offers a combination of wish lists and birthday calendar. However, a platform that combines appointment management for events, idea generation and gift shopping seems to be missing. Mark now wants to change that with Heyfam.

Users can create a free account in the app and synchronize it with their cell phone calendar. Heyfam creates profiles and stores phone numbers for people who have dates such as births, weddings and anniversaries. If festive occasions are coming up, the app sends reminders – at least ten days in advance so that gifts can still be ordered. This builds a bridge to the second function: Heyfam supplies ideas at the same time. “On the one hand we have the memories, on the other hand we direct attention,” describes Marks and gives several examples: For example, for Santa Claus, the app asks whether users would like to send stockings filled with sweets. She also suggests sending a cake or a bouquet of flowers for Mother’s Day as well as a school bag for starting school.

Regardless of the gift suggestions, Heyfam reminds you to call friends and relatives. Users can also collect ideas for others using a wish list function. “You often pick up a wish in a conversation, for example that someone has always wanted to skydive. This can then be noted in the app,” says Marks. Your startup is still in a testing phase and is testing various functions. “There will definitely be more to come,” says the founder.

The founder evaluated products from almost 80 retailers herself – the algorithm should be able to learn in the future

If you want to collect inspiration using the intelligent search, you can use the filters to specify in advance who and how old the recipient is – whether a grandchild, niece or colleague, for example – what the asking price is and what the recipient likes. The interest days cover different areas: from wellness to vintage cars to volleyball, various hobbies are represented. Beliefs such as feminism and environmental protection can also be stored. The startup has programmed an algorithm for the evaluation. This accesses a large database that the founder herself created. With almost 80 partners, she checked what people buy for which target group and how products are rated by customers. Some partners also provide bestseller lists to Marks.

In order to improve the technology even further, the Munich-based woman plans to work with machine learning in the long term. To do this, she wants to evaluate and quantify the data that comes in via search queries and sales in the heyfam web version. For this to work, however, your customer base must have reached a critical mass. “We are not that far yet. “That will become relevant when we eventually have 100,000 to 150,000 users,” says Marks. According to her, the tool already has “high hit rates” and is more precise than gift searches from online shops such as Westwing or Mediamarkt. The founder earns money through commissions of between five and 20 percent, which she charges retailers for each item sold.

Another round of financing planned for 2024

Marks herself always wanted an organizational tool for social life in her previous job. Before she founded Heyfam, she was active in politics and led election campaigns for various parties, for example for mayoral elections in Munich and Rhineland-Palatinate. These phases in particular were very demanding and intense; Marks often had to work for eight weeks straight and sat in the office until four in the morning. There was no time left for family and friends. “The job also prepared me well for being a founder,” says the 29-year-old. “Today I am resilient and ready for multifunctional work.”

The deal with Carsten Maschmeyer will not remain the same for the Munich native in the future. She plans to look for investors again in mid-2024. In addition to their product, the Heyfam team also needs to be expanded.

