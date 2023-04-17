DHDL: My Esel makes millions with wooden bicycles

The founders of My Esel build wooden bicycles. With a member of the cult band The Kelly Family, the DHDL founders already have prominent support.

Christoph Fraundorfer (left), Heinz Mayrhofer and brand ambassador Joey Kelly (front) build a customizable wooden bicycle. RTL / Bernd-Michael Maurer

Bicycles are often made of steel, aluminum or carbon. Rarely made of wood, like the startup My Esel does. The material, which is unusual for bicycle construction, comes from forest areas in Upper Austria. For shorter delivery routes and fewer CO₂ emissions, that’s the idea behind it. Because wood, in this case birch wood, stores the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide, which is a major driver of climate change. The use of wood in the bicycle should not only reduce the CO₂ footprint of My Esel production, but also offer better protection against vibrations compared to other materials.

The startup from Austria, founded in 2017, has a prominent brand ambassador at its side: musician and extreme athlete Joey Kelly. The endurance athlete should be loud a media report rode his My Esel wooden bicycle on a tour from Alaska to Tierra del Fuego in South America. The My Esel founding duo, Christoph Fraundorfer and Heinz Mayrhofer, are said to have sold several thousand bicycles, the magazine said recently Startup Valley.

The wooden wheels cost thousands of euros

My Esel manufactures the frames individually using a so-called bike fitting. On top of that, customers can have the wood labeled, and a GPS tracking system is also integrated in the bike. The bikes are sold both online and in select retail outlets such as Intersport. The startup charges at least 2,000 euros for simple wooden wheels. The costs for e-bikes start at 3,000 euros, sports bikes start at around 4,000 euros.

In 2018 the startup made a lot of noise media reports a turnover of 250,000 euros, a year later already one million euros. In 2021, My Esel sold over 1,100 bikes. In purely mathematical terms, the company must have taken in a single-digit million amount that year.

Participation in “The Lion’s Den”

Before starting his career as a founder, Christoph Fraundorfer worked, among other things, as chief developer for a large ski manufacturer. He was already dealing with wood there, because the natural material is also used in skis, for example for more cushioning. Its co-founder Heinz Mayrhofer is a trained architect.

The My Esel team currently consists of 15 employees. In order to develop My Esel into a European bike brand, Fraundorfer and Mayrhofer are taking part in the start-up show “Die Höhle der Löwen” – and are hoping for an investment of 675,000 euros. In return, they are willing to give up 15 percent of the shares in their company. Thus, in the eyes of the founders, the pre-money valuation is around 4.5 million euros.