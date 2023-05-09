DHDL: That’s why the food startup Foodwater is already broke

With Foodwater, Lars Hähling wanted to bring a sustainable vegetable broth onto the market. But even before the deal with Löwe Ralf Dümmel came about, the founder had to close the company.

With Foodwater, Lars Hähling presents a vegetable broth in a returnable bottle for cooking and drinking. RTL+

It’s only the second time in the long history of The Lion’s Den that a startup has gone bankrupt before it airs. Now it hit the company Foodwater of the founder Lars Hähling. The trained mechanical engineer and hobby chef had developed a sustainable vegetable broth in a returnable bottle and presented it to the lions in an authentic way. In the end, Löwe Ralf Dümmel offered him 75,000 euros for 35 instead of the originally offered 30 percent company shares. And Hähling went for it.

About a year after the recording of the show, the startup is already in liquidation. The timing is to blame, says Hähling in an interview with Gründerszene. “The timing couldn’t have been worse,” says the founder. The Ukraine war broke out six days after the start of sales. In the months that followed, food and energy prices rose sharply. In addition, people have become more cautious when spending money, says Hähling. The young company was simply no longer able to work economically. “The calculation for the whole project was made under completely different conditions,” says Hähling.

Selling price should have been doubled

So the deal with Ralf Dümmel ultimately didn’t come about. Dümmel explained the start-up scene in a statement: “The current economic situation was too great a challenge, because the increased raw material prices would have meant that the sales price would have had to be doubled and therefore it would no longer have been possible to offer customers a fair price level.” Hähling decided to close the company. At the end of January, the founder announced the liquidation.

At DHDL, only Ralf Dümmel, the lion, was able to persuade Hähling to invest. The founder presented his “scalded vegetables” in the returnable bottle as a real all-rounder. The fresh vegetable broth does not contain any preservatives and is suitable, among other things, as a basis for soups or dressings. In addition, you can also simply drink them directly – hot or cold from the bottle.

While the lions agreed that Hähling’s vegetable broth tasted good, none of the investors other than Dümmel were convinced that people would actually buy a cold bottle of simmered vegetables to drink on the go. This is one of the reasons why the lions considered the then estimated price of 2.80 euros per bottle to be too high. Dümmel, on the other hand, believed in the project and regretted that the deal didn’t go through.