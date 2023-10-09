DHDL: Tijen Onaran is investing in a man for the first time with Loggä

New Lioness Tijen Onaran invested in a male founder for the first time ever on the show. Which startup convinced you to take this step?

Loggä founder Matthias Parzich is actually an engineer – at DHDL he presents vegan and gluten-free bread baking mixes to investors. RTL / Bernd-Michael Maurer

The entrepreneur Tijen Onaran is taking part as a juror for the first time in this season of “Lion’s Den”. Onaran, whose parents came to Germany from Turkey, is committed to more diversity in management levels: At the age of 32, she has the women’s network Global Digital Women two years later she started the diversity consultancy ACI.

Read too

Tijen Onaran becomes a DHDL investor – these are her startup bets so far

As an investor, the 38-year-old has so far only supported startups run by women, including those that explicitly focus on women’s issues, such as the tampon company Nevernot. Until today – because in the current episode of DHDL, the lioness invests in a purely male-run startup for the first time: Loggä from Matthias Parzich from Munich sells nutrient-rich bread baking mixes.

A spontaneous decision, says the investor in an interview with Gründerszene: With Loggä, she “decided very quickly that I would start making my portfolio more diverse.” That was “something special,” says the entrepreneur. The deciding factor was primarily the founder Matthias Parzich himself.

How did the founder convince the lioness?

From the car industry to the bakery

Loggä means something like “easy-peasy” in northern German, says Matthias Parzich. At the start of his pitch, the 32-year-old wiggles his hips a little: everything “loggä” from the hip.

The qualified engineer founded his company in 2020. At that time, he had just decided to live a vegan life, says Parzich – at the same time he always did a lot of exercise and noticed that when it came to bread, he was missing a nutrient-rich variant that was filling, regional – and tastes. So he started developing his own recipe. The result is “the most delicious snack of your life,” promises the founder in the show – and invites the lions to the table.

According to the founder, Germans eat “three to four slices of bread” every day

He served three of his breads at a long table. They can be used either as a baking mix or ready baked on the cake Loggä’s website order. All varieties are vegan and now also gluten-free. He sometimes mixes “exotic ingredients”, such as aronia berries. Parzich prepares the seed mixture himself – he is supported by his family, his father, his mother and his brother.

Three lions test Loggä’s seed bread – Tijen Onaran (left) joins in as an investor. RTL / Bernd-Michael Maurer

The bread tastes good to the lions: “Juicy” is the word that is probably used most often. The secret behind the consistency of the bread is the gold glue flour, says the founder. This stores a lot of water.

All the lions get out – except for one

At the time of recording, Loggä has been on the market for a year and a half: he has made sales of 28,000 euros by then. Now, in addition to the appropriate financial injection, he is looking for someone who can support him, especially in terms of marketing. Parzich wants to roll out his product across Germany and make the prices more competitive (currently: 7.90 euros for 600 grams). He offers 15 percent of his company for 15 percent of the company shares.

Read too

Unique-Selling-Proposition (USP)

With the exception of Tijen Onaran, the lions are coming out one by one – and above all questioning the USP (Unique Selling Point) of another bread in German retail.

“I also have to become more diverse,” says Onaran

Tijen Onaran is the only one left at the dinner table. Maybe it’s time to add an “alien” to her portfolio, the investor ponders – and by that she means a man in her startup portfolio. In terms of content, Onaran has spread her investments widely: there is a lot from baby food (Pumpkin Organics) to soft tampons (Nevernot) to a porn platform (Cheex). Another food startup doesn’t seem unusual; the five-figure investment also fits the investor’s profile.

Read too

Tijen Onaran invests in porn startup Cheex

Parzich, as a male solo founder, has so far been an exception for the 38-year-old. The lioness offers Parzich the desired 50,000 euros for 15 percent shares in his company. Parzich chimes in: “Completely unexpected, but super cool,” he thinks.

What you don’t see in the show, says Tijen Onaran after the Gründerszene, is how often she asked about Parzich’s background. The result: “He is self-made, he makes the product together with his father and his family”. In addition, Loggä is now supported by an inclusive workshop for the disabled. “I also support the topic of social advancement,” says the lioness. That’s why she “put the issue of gender aside” for a moment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

