Di Battista follows in the footsteps of Beppe Grillo. Lands at the theater with the Assange case

The former future captain of the M5 throws himself into the theater

Alessandro Di Battista throws himself into the theatre. As Il Giornale writes, “he is preparing to tour Italy, going from one theater to another, to promote his show. A vocation confirmed by the success of the public and takings in the first two evenings in the capital: on June 1st and 5th Di Battista performed at the Tor Bella Monaca theater in the Roman district. sold out”.

The newspaper reports his comment: “«1,200 people attended the monologue “Assange, hit one to educate a hundred” on 1 and 5 June. It’s a monologue that I wrote and staged thanks to a fantastic team. 1200 people are not few, a sign that the theme (contrary to what the “mainstream” journalists who hide their cowardice behind the excuse of “listening”) is of interest. It is a monologue that traces the history of Wikileaks by recalling everything that the journalistic organization created by Assange and other activists has published. Sensational scoops, shocking news, information of undoubted public utility”.

Here’s how his show is described: “Alessandro Di Battista retraces the incredible events of the journalist Julian Assange, founder of the WikiLeaks site and deprived of his freedom for having done his job: to give news. From the publication of secret documents proving the war crimes of various nations, the United States in the lead, to the complaints suffered through the years as a political refugee in the Ecuadorian embassy in London until his arrest and detention in Belmarsh maximum security prison”.

And again: “Assange hasn’t seen the light of day for 12 years and today he risks extradition to the USA and life imprisonment. Di Battista brings his story to the stage, a story that concerns freedom of the press in the West, therefore the our own freedom. All in the deafening silence of the mainstream media which has now become fearful, indolent, conformist. In the upside down world it is more serious to reveal crimes than to commit them”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

