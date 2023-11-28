Di Battista returns to politics and presents “Schierarsi”

Di Battista presents ‘Schierarsi’: no ​​elections for now

“We will take slow steps and take them in the right way. I am not interested in a political career. If we then see that in two years’ time there will be thousands of people participating, we will evaluate a possible transformation of the association into something else, but Let’s not start now with the idea of ​​running for elections.” Thus the ex-M5s Alessandro Di Battista, yesterday in Bagnoli, presenting the cultural association “Schierarsi”. . A project which, according to some press reports, would also be of interest to the former mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi.

From Battista to Di Maio, I will bring my association to Pomigliano…

Alessandro Di Battista, presenting the cultural association “Schierarsi” in Bagnoli, does not spare a dig at his ex-movement comrade Luigi Di Maio: “Many territorial groups, many squares are being born, personally I will found the Di Pomigliano d’ square Arch…”. Di Maio, originally from Pomigliano, currently holds the position of EU Special Representative for the Gulf region.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Facebook

X

