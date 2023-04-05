Alessandro Di Battista and “Schierarsi”: presidency entrusted to the former M5S facilitator Luca Di Giuseppe

Alessandro Di Battista decides to go back to politics but does it out of time. Never said it was truer than “The mountain has given birth” to a mouse. He then founded the cultural association “Take sides”of which he does not have the presidency (habit of the powerful or supposedly so) that he is entrusted to the former M5S facilitator Luca Di Giuseppe. “Facilitator” a name we hoped never to hear again.

Strictly live Facebook presentation in which the former parliamentarian expressed himself as follows: “I don’t lack buildings, I miss a certain type of politics. I miss doing things together, I miss politics that can be done more freely outside the buildings “. So renounce “palazism”.

Then he clarifies for the future: “he wasn’t born with the idea of ​​creating who knows what in the future. It was born with the idea of ​​developing projects together. Then we’ll see, by now we’ve learned that it’s useless to forbid anything… I really want to do things together, to rebuild a community, to see and meet each other, to realize all the ideas that come to mind”. And here we are at “community realisationism”.

The significant ending, in full Five Star style: “If you think you can make a political career with us… I’ve turned down seats, so I think I’m credible on this… to anyone who thinks we are creating a party, I advise you to join a party. We are different from political parties”.

Di Battista, no to “political careerism” in favor of “altrism”

Clear slashing of “political careerism” to the advantage of “altrism” and therefore whoever should register should do so in the spirit of a pro loco dedicated to the maintenance of beaver dams. The topics he will deal with are the usual, quite obvious and faded: minimum wage, Palestine, public water and a bizarre “national car sharing” somewhat reminiscent of the legendary Beppe Grillo balls that washed without detergent.

Di Battista and “Schierarsi”… children of a minor Grillo who will perhaps attract some escapees from the Five Stars

Then, of course, there is the halt to arms shipments to Kiev. Di Giuseppe (26) is given very close to Davide Casaleggio, another who got lost in thin air, dispersing a great wealth of consents and votes. There is also Lapo Sermonti (36) who will take care of the Environment, a former candidate for the Roman municipal elections with an ecological list that saw the defeat of Virginia Raggi. Therefore, the maneuver of creating a nucleus of “little movement” fadedly tinged with green and youthful spirit is clear, in view of the next European ventures which could see the debut of Schierarsi. In any case, all the “distinctions” are striking and above all the constant putting your hands forward on the initiative which naturally has very little “cultural” but a lot of political. Di Battista is terribly afraid of making an electoral crash and has often spoken about it, also citing similar experiences in the past.

After having incredibly missed last year’s policies, precisely because of this fear of failure, he now timidly proposes a “movement” son of a minor Grillo that will perhaps attract some outsiders from the Five Stars and the deluded of the early grillissmo. But it does it – as mentioned – too late and on foundations that look more like a shaky pudding than a robust initiative. Even the constant reminder not to take care of seats and armchairs is a stale reminder of the usual populism which in history has meant exactly the opposite – see the original Five Stars -, but nevertheless we need to spread a good dose of smokescreen for the naive.

