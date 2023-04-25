Di Maio, an obligatory choice from Europe. And the government could not oppose it

Di Maio, there were no alternatives: and the government could not oppose it

A further point of view emerges on the story of the appointment of Luigi Di Maio as envoy of the European Union for the Persian Gulf. In fact, despite the strong reactions from the center-right, the choice of the former foreign minister was made on the basis of an evaluation of his curriculum and not politics. And here it gets interesting: it is correct to say that Mario Draghi has made an “endorsement” for Giggino? It is. But it is also true that the Italian government would have wanted to support – as anticipated by Affaritaliani.it – the Greek Dimitri Avramopoulos, together with all the EPP.

It was Antonio Tajani who indicated him as an ideal figure. But the Greek politician had been touched – albeit in a completely marginal way – by the story Qatargate and it was therefore decided not to insist too much. It would have been inappropriate to involve in the Gulf area someone who had even been whispered to have had anything to do with the Emirate’s bribe system. According to Business, there was an authentic head-to-head between Avramopoulos and Di Maio and someone in the government initially tried to shift the choice to him.

After the (we reiterate) very labile involvement in Qatargate, Europe no longer had a head-to-head, but a solitary flight. At that point the Italian government was out of arms. He could not support the candidate he wanted to support. He could not openly take sides against Europe, unless he openly stood in the way. Bad move because it’s not the time for a gang war in Brussels. The executive was able, at most, to slow down the process. But then he had to surrender to the evidence of a forced choice.

