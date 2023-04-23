Di Maio sent EU for the Gulf. Borrell: “The most suitable candidate”

“His extensive contacts with the Gulf countries – underlines Borrell – will allow him to engage with the relevant actors at the appropriate level”

Luigi Di Maio EU special envoy for the Persian Gulf. For Joseph Borrell, EU Foreign Minister, he is “the most suitable candidate” for this new role, as Borrell himself wrote in his letter dated April 21 addressed to the twenty-seven member states. The former Italian foreign minister has been indicated to fill the European role: now only the ratification by the Cops is missing.

“As a former Italian foreign minister, Luigi Di Maio has the necessary international political profile for this role”, writes the High Representative for European Foreign Policy Josep Borrell in the letter sent to the ambassadors to the COPS. “Its extensive contacts with the Gulf countries – underlines Borrell – they will allow him to engage with relevant actors at the appropriate level. We must maintain the momentum of our enhanced engagement with the Gulf. I count on Di Maio’s support to continue our strategic partnership with Gulf partners”.

In the letter, beraking latest news reports, we read that the High Representative proposes to appoint Di Maio for “an initial period of 21 months, from 1 June to 28 February 2025”.

The former minister, after leading the split from the M5S, was not re-elected to Parliament in the last elections. But there were rumors of his return precisely with the appointment of EU envoy for the Gulf that had already been expected for several months. Di Maio had entered a “short list” made up of four names: in addition to him, that of the Greek Dimitris Avramopoulos (former minister and former European commissioner), the Cypriot Markos Kiprianou (former foreign minister) and finally a former minister of Slovakian Foreign.

