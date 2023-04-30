Di Maio, staggering figures. The League reveals how much it will earn thanks to its new position in the Gulf

Di Maio special envoy in the Persian Gulf, here’s how much he will earn. Golden Salary

Despite the criticisms, Di Maio he will soon be indicated as the special envoy identified by the European Union for the Persian Gulf. But how much will the former minister earn thanks to this new appointment?

The former parliamentarian, former minister in several governments, will receive a golden salary, revealed a few days ago by the Lega MEP Marco Zanni: “It can be assumed that the salary for this role could correspond to that of an AD14-15”, explained the Carroccio MEP, referring to a previous question.

Scrolling through the EU table for the position that will be filled by Di Maio, we read that the former foreign minister will receive a minimum salary of 13,000 euros a month, which could rise to 16,000 in the event of transfers abroad.

Di Maio he will also enjoy the status of diplomat, will have a passport and immunity. The assignment will last for a total of 21 months, from June 1st to February 28th 2025. From the staff of Borrell at the moment they do not confirm the assignment and there is still time. But the official nature of Di Maio’s appointment as special envoy now seems like a formality.

