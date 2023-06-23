Home » Diamonds no longer shine: prices down 18% compared to the highs of 2022
Diamonds no longer shine: prices down 18% compared to the highs of 2022

I diamonds they no longer shine, at least not with the investors. After two record years in recent months prices have recorded a 18% drop compared to the all-time highs of February 2022 and 6.5% year-on-year. The brings it back Global Rough Diamond Price Indexaccording to which market observers expect their value to fall further.

“A 1-carat natural diamond of slightly above average quality cost $6,700 a year ago, today this same diamond is being sold to $5,300“he told CNBC Paul Zimniskyceo di Paul Zimnisky Diamond Analytics.

