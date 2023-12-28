Dian Shuts Down Éxito Warehouse in Unicentro for Alleged Non-Compliance with Electronic Billing

The Éxito warehouse located in the Unicentro Shopping Center in Bogotá has been closed by the National Tax and Customs Directorate (Dian) for alleged non-compliance with electronic billing procedures. The closure, which began on December 26 and is set to last for three days, has caused frustration among regular customers and those in the Democratic Center, especially during the holiday season when companies generate the most income and provide employment opportunities.

Josias Fiesco, national coordinator of activism and militancy of the community, has spoken out against the closure, labeling it as arbitrary and likening it to the situation with private companies in Venezuela. He stated, “Closed by Petro, by Dian de Petro and it is the example of an anti-business regime. This is how Chávez began in Venezuela, with clear attacks on companies that generate jobs.”

There is a divide in opinion regarding the closure, with some expressing deep annoyance and concerns over the impact on the economy and job opportunities, while others support the Dian’s actions in enforcing compliance with electronic billing procedures. The closure has sparked debates and discussions about the government’s approach to business regulations and the potential consequences for companies and the economy as a whole.

Share this: Facebook

X

