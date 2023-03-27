Listen to the audio version of the article

Diasorin records the expected post-Covid impact in the 2022 accounts, with a reduction in revenues and above all in margins following the progressive reduction, compared to previous years, of the activity linked to the pandemic. Last year the company reported adjusted net profit of 319 million (-10.7%) and a decline in adjusted Ebitda of 5.3% (to 514 million), on revenues of 1.36 billion (up 10%, but only 2.4% at constant exchange rates). The reduction of margins…