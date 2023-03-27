Home Business DiaSorin brakes after the run of the Covid season
Business

DiaSorin brakes after the run of the Covid season

by admin
DiaSorin brakes after the run of the Covid season

Diasorin records the expected post-Covid impact in the 2022 accounts, with a reduction in revenues and above all in margins following the progressive reduction, compared to previous years, of the activity linked to the pandemic. Last year the company reported adjusted net profit of 319 million (-10.7%) and a decline in adjusted Ebitda of 5.3% (to 514 million), on revenues of 1.36 billion (up 10%, but only 2.4% at constant exchange rates). The reduction of margins…

See also  Jinrui Mining: Net profit in 2021 is about 77.36 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 2060.83% | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Chaos banks, an uncomfortable and incorrect truth: women...

Netanyahu postpones debate on judicial reform

Closure on the rise in Piazza Affari, Ftse...

Spring offers 2023: The Amazon deals on Mini...

Fengshen E70 4WD: the first electric car with...

Partial sale of the property – is this...

Mechanical engineering: deindustrialization? The energy transition is strengthening...

Judicial administration for the logistics giants Brt and...

Superbonus, the credit transfer platform: what it is...

“If the strike lasts longer, it will be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy