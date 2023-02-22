The militants of the Democratic Party divided after the news that the probable new secretary of the Democratic Party Bonaccini has redone his eyebrows. But he would have run off the make-up … Retouching yes, retouching no? The expert: “It’s…”

The proletariat has suffered so much and finally has the right to raise its eyebrows. “I find that ‘Bonaccini’s new eyebrows’ are the news that has aroused the most interest since the debate on the primaries of the Democratic Party began. The Pd can be said to be satisfied”comments Riccardo Paccosi, an actor with a solid left-wing culture who has always lived in the mecca of the Democratic Party, Bologna.

But a debate was born between the militants of the Democratic Party and in the outside world. After our article, which disclosed the practice of the very likely future national secretary, some “close men” to the very governor of Emilia Romagna claim something different: on a rainy day henna would have dripped on the face of the strong man of the Democratic Party, as happens to the protagonist of the masterpiece “Death in Venice”. It would have happened in one of the many public events.

We don’t believe it happened… imagine if it’s true! For this reason, according to them, it would not be a real tattoo but a henna pencil, given the sudden dripping. For others, however, who have often been able to look closely at Bonaccini, it would clearly be a tattoo. For still others we would be dealing with a “not high level” tattoo but with henna reinforcement.

“It looks like a bad tattoo to me”, comments Sonia Pignataro, an expert in aesthetic and reconstructive dermopigmentation, specializing in permanent make-up and eyebrow tattooingwith an experience of 30 years behind him, “from how I see it in the photo, it looks like grainy hair, I should see it in person but this way it looks like a grainy tattoo”.

“It’s not possible that he did them”comments Giorgio di Reggio Emilia, an old-fashioned militant, “but they suit him well”.

“What’s the news?” Bruno reacts, a last-minute member, “I still vote for Cuperlo”.

“On aesthetics we get along”, explains with a pinch of self-irony Alberto, from the Marches who however reveals that he is voting for the gender fluid candidate Elly Schlein “because it would lead a woman at the top of the party”. Finally something that unites the left, eyeliner, eyebrow care from Bonaccini to Elly Schlein.

“I will not go to vote”, explained the philosopher Massimo Cacciari some time ago to the TV program Non è l’Arena by Massimo Giletti, “I didn’t understand what distinguishes the two contenders and how they differ from what was the routine of the Democratic Party until Meloni came to government. I did not understand what they intend to do and how they differ on fundamental things: fiscal policies, labor policies, in what terms they want to change the basic income and how, on major international issues, with respect to the ongoing war which is sanctioning us in an incredible way”.

Danilo Masotti, an expert writer on ‘Bologna’ and ‘Emilia’, instead explains his enthusiasm to Affari: “It’s good to do these things. I am in favor of all these various tweaks. Sooner or later I’ll make some too. You have to be young all your life and therefore it is a great effort”.

When the debate reaches the top, the image is everything.

