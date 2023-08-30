Did the Fed Make the Last Interest Rate Hike?

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

August 21, 2023

When last year the Federal Reserve started to increase aggressively rates, the goal was to cool down inflation (and the economy).

Since then the Fed he still hasn’t given up on his mission. It won’t last forever, though.

Indeed, if we take a close look at the data, there is a strong possibility that the rate hike cycle is coming to an end.

The big picture

From the beginning of its efforts, the Fed said its interest rate decisions would be “dependent on the macroeconomic data“.

This statement is quite logical. These are purely economic decisions, not emotional ones. Therefore, making choices and then changing the approach based on the best possible data seems to be the most acceptable strategy.

But the question also arises: “What data, exactly?”

The Fed’s initial tone was that the economy was overheating, which had led to historically high inflation, as well as recklessly rising energy costs!

So the Fed, in just over a year, has implemented one of the most powerful restrictive monetary policies in historywith a dramatic increase in the reference interest rates from 0% to 5.5%!

How has inflation moved in this period of Fed rate hikes?

The most recent data show a inflation growth decidedly returned compared to last year’s highs. The latest survey saw the growth in prices set at about 3% in June and July. However, there is awareness that, although inflation appears to have returned to a controllable range, inflation pressures are still strong and the road to returning to the 2% target is still long.

If the descent to 3% went quite “smoothly”, it is not certain that going from 3% to 2% will also go so smoothly.

How has the economy responded to persistent US rate hikes?

Economic growth continued at a modest pace, however there was no recession.

Employment remained solid and the unemployment rate remained low. There are signs, however, that show that labor supply and demand are returning to a “better balance”.

In short, the furious job market of 2021 is calming down. This is another sign that rate hikes are actually cooling the economy. And with the economic slowdown underway, this trend is almost certain to continue.

Having said that, i salary continue to be supported.

Conclusions and communication issues

The whole current situation seems to suggest one break in the rate hike.

And it is likely that it will. More and more analysts are skeptical in imagining a further rate hike in the near future.

The FED, however, does not seem to want to make a “free all” and is very cautious in its utterances. The messages are always very cautious and contradictory, so much so that in August, after the last meeting of the FED, US ten-year bonds once again reached the highs of last October in terms of yields, with a Yield well above 4%.

In short, there is a lot of confusion. Not everyone is convinced that the get up are finished and not everyone is convinced that, even if they were, it is then ready to start a downward phase of the same or that, even, new increases may take place perhaps in the next year.

This ongoing confusion is definitely not helping the markets.