Did you know that there are private islands for sale on the market? And that their cost is sometimes lower than the average selling price of an apartment in a big city like Zurich or San Francisco?

Owning a private island is a purchase that has always been associated with great personal wealth: let’s think for example of Skorpios, the Ionian island that belonged to the Greek shipowner Aristotle Onassis, where his marriage to Jacqueline Kennedy was celebrated, or Moskito Island, the atoll of the British Virgin Islands owned by Richard Branson, where Barack Obama took kitesurfing lessons. With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the situation has changed: a private island is much more than a simple investment for the super-rich, often treated like other real estate properties. I17

In an article in the New York Times, experts in the sector of the sale of islands explain how today’s customers are looking for isolated places combined with the best comfort: fresh water, solar panels, heliports, cultivated fields. Not easy wishes, because the difficulties in construction and logistics related to an island are many and it is much easier to find them for sale without any type of human settlement, often in small patches of land just over a few hectares. In an article of the Financial Times Marcus Gondolo Gordon, managing director of Incognito Property, lists some problems, such as the difficulty of finding and transporting materials and workers in places not served by normal line traffic, and the need to prepare basic infrastructures from scratch, such as water pipes, electrical systems (to be connected to renewable energy sources) and waste treatment. If the selling price of an island may appear low to us, especially when compared with the average cost of an apartment in Zurich, we must take into account the additional costs necessary for the construction of housing and the respective infrastructure.

To understand on which figures the island market travels for sale we consulted the Private Islands Online website, a so-called island broker. It is a kind of real estate agency that acts as an intermediary in the sale of private islands, peninsulas and lots of island land around the world. By browsing their site we can consult locations, prices and services of islands for sale, just like we would if we were looking for a house on the site of a normal real estate agency.

We obtained the dataset of the ads on the site to analyze in which continent there are more islands for sale, what are the prices and the size of these plots. We keep in mind that the data source concerns only one site, and that therefore the analysis will necessarily offer limited perspectives. Nonetheless it is about a starting point for groped to understand a certainly niche market but which in recent years is increasingly in turmoil.

At the time of the analysis, the site contains 675 islands: of these, 545 are private islands, 110 are portions of land and 20 are peninsulas.

However, not all the information is always available for these ads: for some ads, information such as price and location can only be obtained on request, while others represent islands already sold, at auction or already under some form of contract.

For a more detailed analysis we will focus on those ads for which we have both a sale price (in US dollars $) and the size (in hectares) available. It is a sample of 304 islands distributed in all continents, with a range in the sale price ranging from 160 million dollars of the Rangyai island, in Thailand (about 157 million euros), to 40,000 dollars (about 39,000 euros). ) for the Mangrove Island in Panama, just over 1 hectare large.

Most of the ads refer to the American market such as, United States, Canada, Central America and the Caribbean, few those for European, African or Asian islands (this can be explained by the fact that Private Islands Inc, the company that manages the site, is based in Canada and mainly serves the American market, hence the abundance of islands for sale on that continent).

In the chart below, the top eight islands by price have been hidden, to prevent too much squeezing of the graphical display.

The price of the island is determined by many factors, primarily the total area of ​​the island. Exploring the following graph, however, we can see that a larger surface does not always correspond to a higher price. Other features come into play, first of all the presence or absence of structures already built, the proximity of the island to inhabited centers and the ease of travel in reaching it. There are paradoxical cases like that of the Pumpkin Key island in Florida, of only 10 hectares, but currently on sale for the sum of 95 million dollars. If we compare the lowest prices we can see how many islands are even cheaper than the average selling price of apartments in the most expensive cities, but we must always think that almost all the ads refer to islands without any type of infrastructure or connection. Other elements that can affect the price concern the climatic aspects, because many islands are located in places where cyclones and floods are frequent throughout the year.

And in Italy? At the moment there are four announcements on the site relating to the Italian territory: the Isola delle Sirene located in front of Taormina, which is sold (even if the mayor of Messina has denied the sale of the island), the Ottagono San Pietro, one of the four octagons of the Venetian lagoon, a plot of land on the island of Ustica and the Viscontea island, a river island located in Lecco on the Adda river.