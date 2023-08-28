Didi Chuxing and Xiaopeng Motors Announce Strategic Cooperation for New A-Class Smart Electric Vehicle

Didi Chuxing and Xiaopeng Motors announced on August 28 that they will enter into a strategic cooperation agreement. The focus of this collaboration is the development of a new brand and product called “MONA,” which will be an A-class smart electric vehicle. The model is expected to be mass-produced and launched by Xiaopeng Motors in 2024.
The partnership between Didi Chuxing, a major player in the ride-hailing industry, and Xiaopeng Motors, a leading manufacturer of smart electric vehicles, aims to deepen cooperation in various areas including automobile operation, brand marketing, financial insurance services, charging facilities, and international markets.
Cheng Wei, chairman and CEO of Didi, expressed confidence in Xiaopeng Motors’ technological expertise and its leading position in automotive intelligent technology. He stated that the two companies will work together to drive the transformation of the transportation and automobile industries.
He Xiaopeng, chairman and CEO of Xiaopeng Motors, highlighted the potential for enhancing the brand and commercial value of both companies in multiple areas. He believes that the collaboration will lead the way in the intelligentization, sharing, and internationalization of electric vehicles and drive the growth of smart driving business models.
As part of the agreement, Xiaopeng Motors will issue Class A ordinary shares accounting for 3.25% of the total share capital after the transaction is completed. The highest total consideration for this acquisition is estimated to be around HK$5.835 billion. Additionally, if the sales target of “MONA” can be met for two consecutive years, Xiaopeng Motors will issue additional equity consideration, potentially increasing the equity ratio to 5%.
He Xiaopeng expressed optimism about the sales forecast for “MONA,” stating that the annual sales volume is expected to surpass 100,000 vehicles. However, some experts, like Wang Xin, founder of the 13th Automobile, have reservations about the feasibility of online car-hailing companies successfully entering the vehicle manufacturing industry.
Didi’s foray into car manufacturing began with the launch of the D1, an online car-hailing vehicle jointly developed with BYD. The success of the D1 inspired Didi to explore further collaborations and partnerships in the automotive industry.
Overall, the collaboration between Didi Chuxing and Xiaopeng Motors aims to leverage their respective strengths to promote the development of smart electric vehicles and drive the transformation of the transportation and automobile industries.