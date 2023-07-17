Home » Died Jane Birkin, a sexual monument: the singer and actress was 76 years old
Died Jane Birkin, a sexual monument: the singer and actress was 76 years old

Died Jane Birkin, a sexual monument: the singer and actress was 76 years old

Jane Birkin, icon of the 70s, has died. She topped the charts in 1969 with I love you…me neither

Icon of beauty, transgression, avant-garde and sexuality: the singer and actress Jane Birkin she died at the age of 76. According to the website of The Parisianwas found dead today in her Parisian home. Birkin he had recently canceled a series of concerts for health reasons. “I’ve always been one great optimist and I realize that I still need some time to get back on stage,” he wrote in the statement in which he gave the news of the canceled concerts.

Born in London in 1946, she had moved to live in France in the late sixties. After a wedding with the composer John Barrywith whom he had a daughter, Kate, who passed away in 2013, had met Serge Gainsbourg. The two artists became an iconic couple of the seventies, and together they reached the top of the hit parades in 1969 with “Je t’aime… moi non plus “.

The couple had a daughter in 1971, an actress Charlotte Gainsbourg. After the break with Gainsbourg, in 1980 she was linked with the record Jacques Doillon, with whom he had daughter Lou Doillon. Birkin starred in many films, among which “The pool“, “Don Juan 73″. In September 2021 he had already had to cancel concerts after a slight cerebral vascular accident.

