In the EU’s sights petrol and diesel trucks

The controversy continues in the aftermath of the European Parliament’s decision ban the sale of diesel and petrol cars by 2035. And the criticisms also invest the question of the trucks. In fact, on the same day, a new dossier proposed by the European Commission was added to the final vote on the pro-electric car standard. Dossier which, in fact, moves in the same vein as the stop to traditional engines, however shifting the emphasis to other vehicles, namely buses and trucks.

In detail, the Commission proposes to gradually introduce more stringent CO2 emission levels for almost all new heavy-duty vehicles with certified CO2 emissions. In particular: emissions reduced by 45% starting in 2030; emissions reduced by 65% ​​starting in 2035; emissions reduced by 90% starting in 2040. To accelerate the deployment of zero-emission buses in cities, the Commission proposes that starting from 2030 all new city buses should no longer produce them.

Trade associations on a war footing

“We are facing a frightening own goal for the European economy, the result of an exasperated and absurd environmentalist wave. Meanwhile in other areas of the world they continue to do as they please – attack Paolo Uggé, president of the Federation of Italian road hauliers (Fai) -. We all share the efforts to defend the environment but a few numbers are enough to understand that here we are hitting the wrong target. According to European data, the CO2 emissions produced by our continent are equal to about 6% of the global onesand heavy vehicles would contribute for i25% (of that 6%). But the important thing is to hit the trucks. Always”.

“In fact, our sector covers just over 1% of all emissions in Italy. Our effort has been, and continues to be, remarkable. We are on the right path which is certainly not that of the European ultimatum on the sale of diesel and petrol vehicles”. “Do you know what will happen? – adds Uggé -. That after 2035 we will find ourselves with an increasingly old and polluting vehicle fleet. All those who will not have the economic possibilities to change the model will keep the old and polluting one which, as we know, will be able to continue to circulate”. “If you really want to work for the environment – ​​explains the president of the carriers – you have to act in a different way. You need, for example, to imagine a motorway pricing policy that rewards low-emission vehicles even more. And again, you have to act through incentives and tax leverage. Then focus on other green sources that aren’t necessarily electricity, which among other things poses the problem of disposing of batteries and the production of electricity, which happens to be achieved with a highly polluting process”.

The chances of overturning the result

However, Uggè does not consider the game with the EU as lost. “In 2024 there will be the European elections. From tomorrow we will begin by denouncing this type of short-sighted and ideological politics. We will explain the issues to the voters and then see what choice they will make in the ballot box. The stop to heat engines demonstrates how much certain parties, even in Italy, put ideology before choices useful to the country’s economy – continues Uggè – This is the case of old environmentalists of the left and of the M5S who, with satisfaction, announce the self-castrating decision they have just taken. Tafazzi is an amateur by comparison. We appreciate the positions taken by the Minister Salvini and other government officials, who heavily criticized the fundamentalist choice made in Europe”. “I don’t want to think badly – ​​concludes Uggé – but in the case of the forced transition to electric power, we are faced with decisions that reward some financial groups and a few nations. I repeat, I don’t want to think badly but I am raising my antennas, especially after the recent Qatargate affair”.

Strongly critical it is also Thomas Baumgartner, president of Anita and Fercam. “We have always shared the need to replace our vehicle fleet in order to have the most technologically advanced vehicles in terms of emissions – says Baumgartner. – With the Euro6 engines and in a few years Euro7, harmful emissions have been almost completely eliminated. We also share the new requests to reduce CO2 emissions”. “However, the traffic of goods contributes only 5.6% to total greenhouse gas emissions – adds Baumgartner – and therefore it is correct that the use of the internal combustion engine is not prohibited in our sector and that a possible transition to tractions alternatives allows the use of alternative CO2 neutral fuels such as biomethane, Hvo and other synthetic fuels in addition to the electric Bev and hydrogen motor. The transition must not be a revolution with wounded and dead but must also consider the competitiveness needs of the EU and remain technologically open and without false ideologies”.

Urso: “Let’s protect the supply chain and Italian employment”

If in Brussels Italy marches divided with the left in favor of the squeeze on petroleum products, the Italian government is preparing to negotiate to obtain very different results than what happened with the car dossier, negotiated by the Draghi government.

: explained the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso. Il fleet of goods trucks in Italy has exceeded 4 million and 200 thousand units e .

The price problem

The almost all are fueled by diesel (91.6%); the remaining vehicles are petrol (4.6%), natural gas (2.2%), petrol and liquid gas (1.2%), electric and hybrid (0.1% each). Given that diesel remains the most widespread type of fuel, the Italian regions that adopt alternative fuels are Trentino-South Tyrol (0.56%), Tuscany (0.32%) and Emilia Romagna (0.24%) for electric, while for the hybrid Lombardy (0.27%), Emilia Romagna and Lazio (both 0.20%). If we look at 2019, in 2020 there was a slight drop in petrol in favor of alternative fuels: this phenomenon includes the increase above all of hybrid vehicles (+209.7%) and electric vehicles (+13.5%), followed by petrol and liquid gas (+4.6%) and methane (+2.8%).