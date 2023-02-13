For six months the fuel price lists showed us an upside down world, in which diesel fuel (it had never happened before) cost more than petrol, but now things have returned to normal: the parallel decline of the two fuels was more pronounced for diesel, which finally costs less than the “green” in the national average of prices, both in “self” and serviced mode. This hadn’t happened since the end of August. It might not be a stable result: international quotations closed on Friday with a rebound for both petrol and diesel, the market remains nervous and unpredictable, and this could lead to new erratic movements in distributor price lists, but for now it should be noted the positive turn.

Why did diesel fuel cost more for six months? The president of Nomisma Energia, Davide Tabarelli explains: “The sanctions on Russia have also affected its exports of refined products, which concerned more diesel fuel than petrol. A race to grab auto diesel has unleashed on the markets, but now stocks are very high, the concern is less strong, and the quotation has dropped”.

For those who want details on the numbers, based on the elaboration of Quotidiano Energia of the data (updated to 12 February) of the Ministry of Transport, the average price of petrol in self-service mode is 1.864 euros/litre (1.867 on Friday), with the various brands ranging between 1.859 and 1.872 euros/litre (no logo 1.863). The average price charged for diesel self is 1.857 euro/litre (against 1.869), with the companies between 1.847 and 1.872 euro/litre (no logo 1.854). On petrol served, the average price charged is 2.006 euro/litre (2.009 the value on Friday) with colored systems with prices between 1.948 and 2.074 euro/litre (no logo 1.915). The average diesel served is 2.000 euro/litre (against 2.012), with the companies’ points of sale with average prices between 1.934 and 2.056 euro/litre (no logo 1.906). The prices charged for LPG are positioned between 0.797 and 0.829 euro/litre (no logo 0.806). Finally, the average price of CNG for cars is between 1.885 and 2.142 (no logo 2.014).