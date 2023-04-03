The industry association BGL complains that criminals are increasingly stealing diesel from trucks. The damage is estimated at several million euros. In the meantime, even work machines, road rollers or emergency power generators have been affected. In many cases, the authorities are powerless.

Da truck drivers are always victims of theft and fraud, professional associations now want to ensure more safety in goods transport. The Federal Association of Road Haulage, Logistics and Disposal (BGL) complains that there are no official statistics on crime in the truck sector, either in Germany or in Europe. This complicates the assessment of security. For example, according to police crime statistics, fuel fraud increased by 47 percent to 85,260 cases in 2022. However, no distinction is made between cars and trucks.

The association is now becoming active on its own initiative and is launching a call to truck drivers. “Please report criminal attacks of any kind on cargo and trucks, tarpaulin slits, theft of fuel or fuel cards to the BGL,” it says. To facilitate this process, the association offers a form on its website. This is evaluated and serves to support the official work.

Fuel theft is a particular problem. According to BGL estimates, the annual losses for transport companies amount to several million euros. However, according to the association’s findings, most investigations do not currently lead to arrests or compensation for vehicle owners. In most cases there was no evidence.

Fleet operators also report that insurance companies often do not compensate for this damage. Some companies are now installing so-called dash cams and video surveillance systems in their vehicles in order to be able to document possible crimes. If perpetrators are caught and ultimately found guilty, they face heavy fines and, in serious cases, up to five years in prison.

However, the stealing of diesel is no longer limited to cars and trucks. Criminals have also targeted machines. For example, in March, criminals emptied the tank of a large forest machine near Hildburghausen in Thuringia. A so-called forest harvester was parked on a forest path, the thieves broke open the tank cap. The Thuringian police put the damage at 660 euros. Cases in which diesel was stolen from road rollers or emergency generators are also mentioned in police reports.

