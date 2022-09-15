Da Volkswagen-gate a diesel-gate

Whether it was concocted by the Americans we cannot say. However, that it has been ridden and used for different interests seems undeniable. On the American side, for some time there had been an intolerance for a trade balance that was too unbalanced in favor of German car exports. Beyond the car, the United States was not happy that the German energy policy was about to double its dependence on Russia with the signing, just in June, weeks before the ECU scandal, the agreement for the NordStream2 pipeline, which the Americans they would have fought until a few months ago, practically preventing it from ever coming into operation. In retrospect, who knows how much part the American diesel-gate played in the choice of the German car industry, in the following years, to bet everything on China.

But the snowball has become an avalanche with the contribution of many. You know, when you decide to break at billiards you never know which balls go into which hole. Since the world is not exactly that enchanted garden that many have wanted to imagine in the last thirty years, there are those who hailed the weakness of the first world builder as an opportunity to give some nudge. After all, several times from these columns we have asked the angular question: how does a Volkswagen-gate become a diesel-gate? It is no mystery that environmentalists have tried, with undoubted success, to unload every nefariousness linked to the environment on the industry and on the car, well beyond the real figures that would have suggested passing further and looking elsewhere. In this crusade they were helped, and not a little, by the automobile industry itself, starting with the Germans. Unable to accept being caught with their hands in the jam, they threw themselves on their sword in an attempt to wash away the shame. Hours after the scandal, the CEO of the Wolfsburg Group, Martin Winterkorn, said he was “amazed that misconduct of these proportions could have materialized within the Volkswagen group”, adding that “to take responsibility for the irregularities found. in diesel engines ”and to“ accept the request for resignation made by the Supervisory Board ”. For Heaven it’s fine, but in this vale of tears a different approach could help: deny, mediate, wait, object, balance. Tens of millions of people turn the key of a Volkswagen Group car every morning. They proved with facts, their post diesel-gate purchases, that they would be willing to condemn and then forget.

The deafening silence of the industry

The other European manufacturers, who might not even mind being tripped by the giant, did not have the same flair as their opponents, those of the anti-car party, and did not understand the extent of the problem. They probably trusted in the favor that the public of motorists continued to pay to the product, starting with the Volkswagen one. They were right, that favor, built over the decades, was real, but it had to be used. Customers deserved to be told that no, they weren’t the ones to blame for the pollution and heating. Indeed, those who bought new cars improved the environment, as Audi engineers came to demonstrate and even advertise some time later. But it was too little and too late. In general, they have been victims of that privileged treatment which they have enjoyed for almost a century and which led them to think that it was enough to bend down and wait for the storm to pass. But this storm had been turned into a tsunami and did not pass. Better they would have done to oppose their reasons, based on facts, to those who tried to destroy them.

Not even the political institutions grasped the economic and political scope of the avalanche, steeped in environmental ideologies and frightened that “Little Yellow Riding Hood” might throw them off the streets. They could ask themselves where the economic interest of European citizens was and put a sign on it, starting from there to take the necessary geo-political risk with those who aimed to weaken our industry for the benefit of him. Instead, confident that no one could disturb the well-being achieved, they continued to imagine the navel of the world and take up the only challenge that they believed was worthy of a superior civilization: the salvation of the planet. In reality, contenting oneself with bearing witness to it, given that salvation lies far beyond what Europe is, in terms of emissions.