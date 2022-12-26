Safe, anti-waste, in the name of saving energy and water and with a diet attentive to quality. The guide for a sustainable Christmas comes from Enea: 3 decalogues with the good rules to follow during the holidays. On the food front, recalls Enea, a successful strategy against food waste must include the identification of “good circular economy practices” that allow for the identification of gaps in the food system but also strategic actions for waste control.

So here’s how to do it: start with the real amount of food needed for an average meal; evaluate the expiry dates of the various products during shopping; attention to information on technologies or ingredients on food labels that help limit food waste; prefer seasonal products and those that have indicated the fate of the packaging at the end of the cycle; provide for the seasoning of fresh or raw foods only when serving them, in order to preserve them for subsequent meals. When it comes to leftovers, evaluate the food that can be reused in the following days, inviting guests to bring part of it with them or freeze it; use kitchen leftovers to create new dishes and use overripe or “bruised” fruit and vegetables to prepare smoothies, soups or desserts; collaborate with local initiatives against food waste; prefer organic foods; deliver leftover food and biodegradable shopping bags to waste collection. Here is the decalogue for an “intelligent” diet: prefer foods with a low environmental impact, consume seasonal and local products; eat in a varied and balanced way; increase the consumption of products of plant origin; do not consume foods produced with fertilizers and pesticides; Aeneas then advises to follow a healthy and balanced diet on the model of the Mediterranean diet and the food pyramid; eat “safe”, always choosing controlled products to protect food safety; choose products of known origin, possibly with denomination of origin and geographical indication; eat “healthy and colorful”, consuming seasonal fruit and vegetables based on the 5 colors of well-being (red, green, yellow, white and purple).

How to save water and energy

As far as energy and water are concerned, Enea reminds us to: carry out maintenance on the systems; check the temperature of the rooms: 19 degrees is enough; pay attention to the hours of ignition; install reflective panels between the wall and the radiator and avoid curtains or furniture in front of the radiators; ensure the right air exchange in the rooms without leaving the windows open for too long; install thermostatic valves; check-up the house and choose the latest generation solutions; keep the lights on only in the rooms you use and turn off the appliances; prefer more efficient models of household appliances; buy presence detectors and smart plugs. Lastly, to save water you will have to: keep the water system efficient and check for hidden leaks: it is estimated that with a dripping tap, up to 5 liters are lost per day; close the tap to prevent the water from flowing unnecessarily; reuse the water from cooking pasta or washing vegetables to rinse dishes; always use dishwashers and washing machines with full loads; prefer taps with sensors or with aerated aerator; install double-button flushes to save up to 100 liters of water a day; choose the shower instead of the bathtub; close the central system in the event of prolonged periods of non-use; use timed drip or sub-irrigation systems for irrigation; use draining floors on the external surfaces of buildings.