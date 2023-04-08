Inflation drives up the price of sweets

Sat 08.04.23 | 07:17 | From Johannes Frewel

Bild: dpa / Angelika Warmuth

Easter consumption is an important economic factor – also for confectionery manufacturers in the region. But inflation drives prices up. In the Easter business, chicken eggs are not only expensive, but also scarce. A Berlin startup wants to establish the vegan egg as an alternative. By Johannes Frevel

White facade, yellow window frames. An unadorned commercial building from the 1970s. The white lettering “Sawade – Pralinen & Trüffel” is emblazoned on a dark background above the factory outlet on Wittestraße in Berlin-Reinickendorf. Sawade is a medium-sized chocolate and praline manufacturer. Since 1880, what is probably the oldest praline manufacturer in Berlin has been supplying the region with sweets. The chocolate factory survived the crisis years of the pandemic well, Benno Hübel is relieved. He took over the once struggling company in 2013.

Consumers treat themselves to something in the crisis

Things have been steadily improving since the first corona lockdowns. “To be honest, we have benefited from the re-regionalization,” says Huebel. Consumers returned to regional providers. The company is looking for employees because of the sweet economic crisis. Around 90 employees have been working on the Easter program since shortly after Christmas. The Sawade egg is particularly popular at Easter. In the factory hall, which is tiled in ochre, two employees produce half-shells of chocolate for the Easter speciality. Nut dessert, cream nougat, cherries, rum cream and flamed marzipan as a lid – the manufactory production of the layered pie ice cream is complex.

Finally a swing in the chocolate bath. The pie eggs land on a small conveyor belt. Employee Manja holds a small chocolate piping bag in one hand, black and bitter flavor. With the other hand she crowns the manufactured piece in bright green, “I put pistachios on top so that it looks even nicer”. The treat is ready for the Easter basket.

Longest chocolate bar on Gendarmenmarkt

change of scenery. At Berlin’s Gendarmenmarkt, the Rausch chocolate department store seems as if the Easter bunny had made his home here. Employee Fenja Zwiesele is waiting at the door – dark metal frame, lots of glass: “We are currently at the longest praline counter in the world with over 250 different praline and chocolate creations,” she says, presenting the range in the entrance area of ​​the three-storey chocolate department store. Papua New Guinea, the Indonesian island of Java, Caribbean islands such as Trinidad, Tobago, Costa Rica in Central America – everything here revolves around the noble cocoa fruit from the most beautiful regions around the equator. Store manager Sven Andrée is in charge of sales. There are numerous filled Easter eggs on offer for Easter, “of course also eggnog eggs for Easter, of course,” he says and laughs. The family business has existed since 1918. Robert Rausch is now the fifth generation to run it. He turned the business around to direct sales and made it fit for online trading. “Online trading got a boost during the pandemic, that was incredible,” reports the junior boss. At Easter, customers are increasingly returning to the store in person – also to enjoy a hot chocolate with nibbles in the café with a view of Gendarmenmarkt.

Confectionery industry: Export rabbits hop first

Easter is an important economic factor. Most confectionery companies start production before Christmas, says Solveig Schneider of the Confectionery Industry Association, outlining the production cycle. “The rabbits have a relatively long way to go to South Africa, the USA or Canada,” says Schneider. “The export rabbits are first produced and then sent on their journey”. In Berlin and Brandenburg there is a confectionery industry with 10,000 employees. Sebastian Riesner, Managing Director of the East regional association of the NGG trade union for food, indulgence and restaurants in Berlin, lists the largest regional confectionery companies: Bahlsen, the raw material manufacturer Reuss, Storck, important marzipan manufacturers such as Moll-Marzipan or the chocolate specialist Stollwerck and Katjes in Potsdam. However, the chocolate-melting world between brittle and marzipan is not a land of milk and honey. After Easter, trade unionists and employers prepare for the next wage round. With inflation and good company sales, employees now want their share.

Eggs more expensive than ever

Easter without chicken eggs? – Unthinkable. They are more expensive this year than ever before. Henner Schönecke is a layer hen farmer and head of the Federal Egg Association. “Eggs are scarcer than ever,” he explains. Farming without killing chicks meant that farmers bought fewer hens. The Ukraine crisis and inflation drove up feed prices. As a result, there are only very few animal populations in Europe, Schönecke calculates. Many animals died from bird flu. A cheap egg now costs around 22 cents, while a fair-trade organic egg of the best provenance easily costs 50 cents. A Berlin start-up is working on making cackling in the barn less common in the future. The egg from the retort: ​​Scientists have recreated both the albumen and the yolk using plants. Properties and taste should already be close to the chicken product, promises Saska Scheibel from the Berlin startup Neggst. The first restaurants in Berlin are already using the vegan egg. Around Easter, customers of the Austrian Rewe subsidiary Billa can test the product in the store for the first time. “Next year we will also be big in the supermarkets in Germany,” says Saska Scheibel. Behind the Berlin research company with ten employees are industry giants such as Ehrmann and Zentis. They are not only hoping for good business with the vegan egg at Easter.