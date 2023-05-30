Digital advertising technology on the rise

Digital advertising is no longer a rarity. Hardly any company does not rely on the many opportunities that this area has to offer. In Germany alone, almost 5.1 billion euros were turned over via digital advertising in 2021. But it is not only online that companies are increasingly relying on digital solutions in marketing. Digital advertising technology is also used in shops, at trade fairs or in sales talks.

Digital displays as advertising media

Digital displays are an effective way to draw the attention of potential customers to a product, service or brand. They can be used in various sizes and shapes, from small tabletop displays to large ones Videowand or even outdoor displays.

A major advantage of digital displays as an advertising medium is their ability to display engaging and dynamic content such as videos, animations, images and text. These can be updated quickly and easily to present current offers, special offers or event notices.

The displays can be used in various areas, such as in shops, at trade fairs, in shopping centers or on public transport. By using it, companies can address their target group directly and present their marketing messages in an appealing and creative way.

Additionally, digital displays can also be used to improve customer interaction and experience. For example, interactive models can be used to present customers’ products and help them make decisions.

Interactive touchscreens in marketing

Interactive touch screens are also a popular and effective marketing method to capture the attention of potential customers and improve customer interaction. Interactive touch screens enable companies to present information, products and services in an engaging and interactive way.

Interactive touch screens can be used in various areas of marketing, such as in stores, at trade fairs, in public institutions or even in sales talks. A major benefit of interactive touchscreens is their ability to engage customers with engaging content and provide them with an interactive experience.

An example of the use of interactive touchscreens in marketing is in stores or at trade shows to alert and inform customers about products. They can be used to display product information, features, benefits and customer reviews. Customers can then interactively navigate through the different content, ask questions and even buy products.

The touchscreens can also be used to improve customer interaction and experience. For example, businesses can use interactive touchscreens to conduct customer surveys, provide quizzes, or offer games that encourage customer interaction and increase customer engagement.

Virtual reality as an innovative marketing tool

Virtual Reality (VR) is an innovative marketing tool that enables companies to showcase their products and services in a unique and engaging way. With VR, companies can create an immersive environment that allows customers to experience products and services in an interactive and realistic way.

A major advantage of VR in marketing is its ability to introduce customers to an experiential world that engages their senses. For example, companies can create a virtual reality environment that allows customers to experience products and services as if they were actually physically present. This can help increase customer engagement and increase their awareness.

VR in marketing can also be used in different areas, such as at trade fairs, in stores or on websites. For example, companies can create a VR experience that allows interested parties to test products or experience services before they buy them.

