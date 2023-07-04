Digital, another 280 million for the national Strategic Pole

After an initial important participation of pilot bodies towards the National Strategic Polethe process of migrating data and services to the cloud continues

Central Public Administrations. In fact, a new 280 million euro notice was published on Pa digitale 2026, to transfer the IT systems of 278 central Public Administrations to the highly reliable infrastructures of the National Strategic Pole, in line with the provisions of the Cloud Italy Strategy.

“We are pursuing a strategic path for the digital transformation of the country. With this new notice, we are allocating another 280 million euros from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and are giving central Public Administrations an important opportunity. We continue to invest in innovative cloud solutions for an increasingly modern and efficient Public Administration” comments the Undersecretary of State in charge of Technological Innovation, Alessio Butti.

Who can join and how

A list of Central PAs, such as for example constitutional bodies and those with constitutional significance, bodies regulating economic activity, bodies producing economic services and the independent administrative authorities.

The request for funds can also be made by the Superintendents of the Ministries of Justice and Education, by the Prefectures and Superintendencies, for a total audience of 278 institutions, as indicated in the technical annexes of the Notice. The administrations can submit their application to participate by 15 September 2023, following the instructions on the digital PA 2026 platform. During the opening period of the Notice, two funding time windows are envisaged.

The investments of the Pnrr

The funding, to the extentlump sumwill be disbursed in a single solution following the completion of the migration activities towards the National Strategic Pole.

The amounts will be defined based on the services covered by the Migration Plan for which a loan is requested, as well as the related IT systems necessary for the provision of the service. In particular, for each institution the resources available will be defined on the basis of the number of physical servers and virtual machines.

The Cloud Italy Strategy

The Cloud Strategy Italycreated by the Department for Digital Transformation and the National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN), contains the strategic guidelines for the migration path of data and digital services of the Public Administration to the cloud.

The Strategy outlines a guided path to accompany around 75% of Italian PAs in migrating data and IT applications to the cloud by 2026, in line with the objectives of the PNRR.

