Digital Assets: Inclusive Regulation Is Going Away – FT中文网

Tips from FT Chinese Website: If you are interested in more content of FT Chinese Website, please search for “FT Chinese Website” in the Apple App Store or Google Play, and download the official application of FT Chinese Website.

Since last fall, with the warnings of various monetary authorities, a series of financial frauds broke out, banking institutions went bankrupt successively, the gray level of supervision has declined, regulatory measures have been tightened and strengthened, and the chronic problems of digital asset transactions have become more and more comprehensive. Global digital asset transactions are at a low ebb, and the so-called “inclusive” regulation is going away…

In the past few years, from a global perspective, most regulatory authorities have not adopted a stance to completely ban digital asset transactions. The reasons are, first, the lack of clear subjective motivation and considerable social pressure, and second, the existence of considerable legal obstacles.

From the perspective of domestic law, although digital assets themselves have no clear legal definition, the transactions around them do not violate civil law in principle. As a result, although some supervisory authorities have not made it clear, in fact, they regard their transactions as some kind of gambling-like activities. The filing system, although it does not specify what to do with those who have not been filed, but retains the power to follow up; or clarify the list of digital assets that can be traded, and retain the discretion to follow up with those who are not on the list. This is the so-called “inclusive supervision”. Because the legal attributes of digital assets and their transactions are not clarified, it provides certain domestic legal convenience for related trading activities. In fact, countries such as Japan, Singapore, and even the United States have all held such a tolerant attitude or even position on digital asset transactions.

From an international legal point of view, if the major economies adopt a “semi-open” stance on digital asset transactions, then many other small countries or offshore economies adopt an almost completely legal stance on digital asset transactions. This has brought about a new pattern, the so-called offshore legality and onshore “inclusive” supervision. Therefore, the strategic route for digital asset transactions is to legally establish institutions offshore, conduct substantial transactions onshore, and extensively attract onshore customers and sources of funds. Such a “hermit crab model” goes beyond the scope of onshore inclusive regulation, and actually enters the field of gray regulation. Because the offshore source is “legal”, the onshore regulatory authorities do not make substantive judgments on these “monsters” of digital asset transactions that float over and swim ashore, but only make procedural judgments, and most of them actually let things go.

As mentioned above, the legislature has not made a clear legal definition of digital assets, nor can it completely prohibit related trading activities legally, so the only remaining guardrail is the supervision of the trading system.

From a legal point of view, since the “legitimacy” of digital assets has not been clearly prohibited from the root of civil law, the regular transaction activities around it must necessarily require “legality” in commercial law. In other words, although there is no birth certificate, digital assets have not been “killed” in civil law. As digital assets grow up, their “activities” must be allowed in commercial law and their “identity cards” must be given.

The so-called “activities” mainly refer to trading activities, which require corresponding regulatory arrangements. First of all, it is necessary to determine whether digital asset transactions belong to commodity transactions or securities transactions. There is no essential difference between the two for digital trading activities themselves, but different types of regulatory arrangements. The significance of the difference is that securities transactions have higher powers than commodity transactions and are subject to stricter supervision. Specifically, commodity transactions or securities transactions are only for digital asset exchanges or trading platforms, and specific transactions do not need to be qualitative. In other words, trading platforms need to apply for commodity trading licenses or securities trading licenses accordingly, facing different regulatory authorities. Generally speaking, first apply for a relatively easy or accurate commodity trading regulatory license, and then apply for a relatively strict securities trading regulatory license.

The initiation and establishment of a digital asset trading platform is not complicated, and it can be established as a company legal person according to the company law of the location. The application and acquisition criteria for its commodity trading or securities trading qualification licenses must be arranged in accordance with the compliance guidelines of the regulatory authorities of the place of application. The completion of these processes is only qualified to provide corresponding trading activities. How to arrange transactions through the trading platform requires a large number of comprehensive compliance guidance arrangements. These arrangements include but are not limited to the operating procedures of the exchange platform, customer protection, capital regulations, etc.

The problem is that the regulatory authorities have not given compliance guidelines in a timely manner. They lack the willingness and are limited in their ability. Similarly, although the digital asset trading platform has repeatedly expressed its attitude of embracing regulation, it also lacks the willingness and spares no effort to take advantage of the regulatory inadequacy. Perfection for profit, and even its profit model is deeply rooted in this.

Banking institutions that provide capital account services for digital asset transactions play a more critical role. They know how to legally manage and avoid risks, and maximize their profits. In fact, digital asset transactions occupy a large amount of bank capital positions, and related banking institutions have thus obtained ample sources of funds. It should be noted that these funds are deposited in bank accounts opened in the name of digital asset trading platform companies or affiliated companies. From the source or legal point of view, these funds should belong to customers, but in fact they are placed in digital assets. In the bank accounts of the trading platform and its affiliates, they have substantial processing power. Banking institutions fully understand this situation, and these cheap funds help to ensure the liquidity of banks and improve the asset quality of banking institutions. ” attitude, make a gray choice.

In the United States, a considerable part of the bank funds of customers in digital asset transactions is used by banks to purchase low-risk assets such as U.S. treasury bonds. However, when the Fed raised interest rates, the yield of treasury bonds surged, and there was a floating loss, which triggered a run on the bank and caused bank liquidity. Sexual crisis, the vicious circle repeats itself, forcing many banks to close down one after another.

Digital asset transactions once absorbed a huge amount of bank funds, but regulatory negligence and a series of gray choices by multiple parties inevitably caused huge losses, triggered a series of bankruptcy and malpractice cases, and finally brought comprehensive regulatory revenues. tight. Digital asset transactions are like mud-footed giants struggling in the turbulent regulatory waves. They have to deal with a series of black and white factual issues, and there is less and less gray space…

Note: This article only represents the author’s personal views

Edited by Xu Jin [email protected]

There are relatively large legal risks in virtual currency-related activities. Please pay attention to identifying and staying away from illegal financial activities in accordance with regulatory norms, and beware of damage to personal property and rights.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

