Digital Bancassurance towards the boom: market worth 2 trillion within three years

The digital strategies introduced by banking institutions in recent years are offering new possibilities to the insurance industry. Model digital bancassurance is proposed today as one of the main opportunities to cope with the rapid digitization of the financial sector, allowing customers to purchase innovative protection solutions from the comfort of mobile devices.

According to recent research Digital Bancassurance Indexmade by IIA – Italian Insurtech Associationwhich involved over 100 institutes Banking and Financial Offers to Retail and Corporate Customers, of which 80% Italian institutions and the remaining 20% ​​International Groupsby the end of 2023 around 50% of banks will use digital tools for selling insurance policies.

The number of digital banks in Italy is increasing, a mandatory response considering that today 9 out of 10 customers open an online current account, and 35% no longer go to the branches. According to IIA research, 80% of the banking target is digital today, but the digital insurance offer is still limited: in 2022, only 20% of Italian banks distributed insurance products online, a number that is expected to rise to 90% by the 2030.

In the same way, the number of products offered by digital bancassurance will also increase, only 10 in 2022, mainly focused on the life branch, but which will grow to over 200 products, ranging from sports injuries, to urban mobility, up to the home.

The sale and distribution of digital insurance products in fact, it has become a fundamental asset in the growth strategy of banks, especially the fintech fledglings, who are approaching one customer base increasingly digital. According to research IIA the global bancassurance market reached approximately €1.3 trillion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% between 2021 and 2026, reaching a value of €2 trillion by 2026 Value side of the insurance premiums the Association foresees an increase by 2030 up to a maximum of 50 billion euros at European level.

Also, according to the Digital Bancassurance Index digital bancassurance volumes will grow exponentially mainly driven by the Life and Non-Life business. In fact, in 2021 the bancassurance sector consolidated its relevance in these two areas, especially in the non-life business where in 2021 Italian banks accumulated 7.8% of the total non-life premiums on the market, for a value of 39.1 billion euros, against 2.9% in 2009.

Of these, at the moment, only a small part is the prerogative of digital bancassurancewhich raised a total of 100 million euros in 2022. A figure which, however, is destined to increase thanks to the increase in products sold through digital channels: according to estimates by Italian Insurtech Association 2.5 billion volumes of products sold are expected by 2025, and over 14 billion in 2030, with the non-life sector still driving the market.

“The digitization of the financial sector is the way to bring banking/insurance products closer to a new type of customer who moves only in the online world, who does not open bank accounts and who does not call intermediaries. In the last year we have witnessed important collaborations in the field of digital bancassurance, including Banca Sella and Yolo, which highlights how banks have understood the importance of moving towards an omnichannel offer, relying on players in the insurtech world“, he declared Simone Ranucci Brandimarte, President of IIA.

In conclusion, the Digital Bancassurance Index highlights a level of digitization of the bancassurance sector that is not yet up to standard and with low penetration. The little use of digital platforms and tools for the sale of these products, and of a still immature customer experience, is rated as just sufficient by customers, placing Italian banks in the middle of the Index. The score achieved is 16/30 according to the three guidelines developed by the Italian Insurtech Association to create the Digital Bancassurance Index: the use of digital technologies for the sale of insurance policies, the automation of business processes, evaluation of the digital customer experience.

The challenge for digital bancassurance operators will be to take advantage of new emerging distribution models to expand their customer base. Among the most used models we find:

Embedded Insurance : the insurance offer is integrated during the core offer purchase process or in credit cards or current accounts in order to enrich the proposition;

: the insurance offer is integrated during the core offer purchase process or in credit cards or current accounts in order to enrich the proposition; A scaffale : ingaggio del cliente sul sito e/o app del partner e finalizzazione dell’acquisto in ambiente partner

: ingaggio del cliente sul sito e/o app del partner e finalizzazione dell’acquisto in ambiente partner Phygital: engagement of the physical network in the online distribution of innovative solutions on a dedicated platform;

Technology will be an enabling factor in this phase, because it will support the distribution of policies in banks’ digital channels (internet banking and apps) and will help strengthen the offer of products with ever greater customization, including in terms of price.

“The evolution of digital bancassurance is ongoing but it is clear that there is still a long way to go to reach optimal levels of competition. For years, the Italian banking system relied on physical channels and is now called to migrate completely to the digital universe. To accelerate this transition, a solution can be the collaboration between banks and insurtech companies, which as digital natives possess the know-how and skills to offer customers the required solutions. But it is clear that in a more mature phase the banks will have to implement a series of initiatives to update their skills and improve the offer, moving from standardized products to a greater level of customization and relevance, designed to be sold in stand mode -halo.” concludes Simone Ranucci Brandimarte.

Subscribe to the newsletter

