Digital bank, Intesa Sanpaolo launches Isybank

Intesa Sanpaolo lift the veil up Isybank, the new digital bank of the group in the wake of the 2022-2025 Business Plan. The launch of the new reality took place in Milan in Gioia 22, the skyscraper located in Porta Nuova which houses the operational headquarters of Isybank and other divisions of the Intesa group.

As part of the implementation of the Plan, explains the group, Isybank addresses “the 4 million Intesa Sanpaolo customers who do not already use the branches as they are mainly digital users of banking services and are oriented towards mobile banking”. With Isybank, Intesa Sanpaolo “enters the fintech world, marking the bank’s transition from incumbent to challenger”. At the top of the new digital bank the managing director Antonio Valitutti and the president Mario Boselli.

Over the course of the Business Plan, investments of 650 million euros are envisaged for the development and growth of Isybank: “128 million euros were invested in 2022, another 152 million are estimated in 2023, with a strong impact on the technological infrastructure of the entire group, and operational launch in 2024 on a high customer level”.

To date, there are already 400 specialists dedicated to the new digital bank. In summary, the banking group has outlined an investment program of 5 billion euros for technology and growth and will employ 4,000 people from Intesa Sanpaolo between professional reconversions and the hiring of specific profiles, of which around 2,000 are IT professionals.

The new Isybank app, totally digital, “will be available in both iOS and Android versions”.