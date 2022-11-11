Listen to the audio version of the article

In Milan Monza Brianza and Lodi there are 18,363 digital companies, active in the sectors of e-commerce, software production and IT consultancy, telecommunications and other services related to the web, as of September 2022. In the metropolitan area they grow in a year of +3 , 8%, with a positive trend that in the period from 2019 to 2022 sees an overall increase of + 16.8%.

This is the summary of what emerges from an elaboration by the Studies Office of the Milan Monza Brianza Lodi Chamber of Commerce on the data of the Business Register, conducted on the occasion of Digital Week 2022, the fifth edition of the event promoted by the Municipality of Milan, this year dedicated to “The development of limits. Projects and visions for a shared city and planet ”, from 10 to 14 November.

Growth accelerated by Covid

“It is a continuous growth, accelerated by the new post-Covid scenario”, comments the Studies Office of the Chamber of Commerce, which adds: “The numbers of digital companies stand out more if we consider the overall context of the system of active companies, which in one year -0.3% and + 1.4% from 2019 to today ». And they also pour into the ability to generate employment, which in digital-related activities grew by 16.1% (220,831 employees in the third quarter of 2022), against a general change of + 6.5%.

47 billion in revenues

From the latest available financial statements, relating to 2020, it also emerges that in the Milan Monza Brianza Lodi area the digital economy generated 46.8 billion euros in revenues, “an increase compared to the previous year”.

Out of the overall total, there are 2,295 digital youth businesses active in Milan Monza Brianza Lodi and represent 12.5% ​​of the total, with a continuous expansion that records an annual increase in 2022 of 8.5%, which becomes 45, 1% in the period from 2019 to 2022.