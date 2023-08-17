Digital cash Privately or state-produced?

The European Central Bank plans to decide in autumn 2023 whether and in what form it will introduce a “digital euro” that is capable of acting as a means of payment and a store of value alongside coins and cash. It thus acknowledges that there is a growing need for anonymous digital means of payment. At the same time, representatives of the European Central Bank point out the social risks emanating from privately produced digital means of payment such as Bitcoin, and advocate adequate and comprehensive regulation of such financial products (Panetta, 2023).

So: digital money: yes – but only produced by the state and not privately?

What speaks against privately produced digital cash?

Specifically, it is argued against private “crypto-assets” (like Bitcoin or Ethereum) that their market price is extremely volatile because they have no cover and have no intrinsic value.[1] As a result, the market valuation reacts sensitively to changes in investors’ risk appetite and to market news, such as the announcement by companies (e.g. Tesla) that they will accept payments in Bitcoin. From the perspective of regulators, some forms of crypto assets thus resemble less a solid financial product than a state-unregulated game of chance (Panetta, 2023).

In addition, crypto-assets are produced decentrally in a network of users using blockchain technology (“mining”) and – unlike banknotes or coins – are not issued centrally by a (usually public) central bank. This replaces “trust” in the monetary policy actor with mutual “control” of one issuer by all others. However, this mutual control in a Proof-of-work (PoW) network requires considerable computing capacity and causes annual energy consumption, which in the case of Bitcoin amounted to around 107 billion kWh in 2022 (which corresponds to the needs of medium-sized countries (such as Spain, Austria or the Netherlands ) corresponds to (Gschossmann et al., 2022).

Energy consumption is associated with high CO2 emissions, the climate risks of which are not or only partially priced in by the market. Governments are potentially reacting to this with regulatory measures to reduce the consumption of non-renewable energies. Because crypto-assets can lose value as a result, their holding is associated with transition risks (Financial Stability Board, 2022). An example of regulatory intervention is a ban on mining and/or use of PoW-based crypto-assets, as recently requested by the Swedish financial regulator from the EU (Finansinspektionen, 2022).

Private Digital Money – Expensive and Useless?

However, such prohibitions are neither necessary nor sufficient and may prove dysfunctional. Firstly, they are not necessary because price volatilities have so far been limited to crypto-assets themselves and have not yet spread to other financial markets. Financial spill-overs into the real economy or the traditional financial sector have not occurred because these forms of wealth have hardly been used as means of payment and systemic financial institutions do not invest significantly in these forms of wealth (although this may change in the future; Financial Stability Board, 2022).

There are also possibilities to replace the energy-intensive PoW mechanism with other consensus methods within the blockchain that consume less energy (Gschossmann et al., 2022). An alternative is the proof-of-stake (PoS) mechanism, in which a crypto payment transaction is no longer validated by a majority of all network participants, but only by a selected subgroup; other consensus mechanisms are also conceivable. In the PoS system, “stakeholders” act as validators who have deposited a significant amount in the relevant cryptocurrency as security. The mining of crypto-assets is then only carried out by this group of people, which reduces the necessary computer capacity and the associated energy consumption. Observers estimate that in the case of the Ethereum ecosystem, the energy requirement will decrease by 99.95% with identical functionality (Beekhuizen, 2021).

Second, a ban on bitcoin production is difficult to enforce or causes “mining” to move to other countries. This is shown by the example of China, where up to 75% of the world‘s mining took place by mid-2020, as shown in Figure 1, which shows the country share of the hash rate. Although China banned bitcoin mining and use in the fall of 2021, its market share has fallen but is still significant. It has been replaced by the USA, Russia or Kazakhstan – all countries, like China, with very low energy prices compared to Europe and high consumption of fossil fuels (see Fig electricity_prices/). Therefore, the real reason for the high energy consumption is that the price of fossil fuels is too low, which does not include the environmental damage resulting from CO2 emissions.

Thirdly, crypto-assets will sometimes be considered socially useless or even harmful because they serve as objects of speculation and can be used for criminal activities. However, this neglects the fact that in many countries stricken by hyperinflation, crypto-assets are the only alternative to avoid inflation taxation. In addition, there is a worldwide lack of “safe assets” that allow households and companies to transfer values ​​into the future. These traditionally include central bank deposits and government bonds, but QE has turned negative yields or – in the case of government bonds – face significant default risk. There is no such default risk for bitcoin, so despite the high market volatility it can be considered as an alternative investment.

What speaks against state digital cash?

Nevertheless, various central banks are currently considering introducing their own digital means of payment, which are designed as stable coins and can be converted 1:1 into haptic cash. Because the authenticity is verified by the central bank and no PoW consensus procedure is required, there are low energy costs. In addition, digital central bank money (CBDC) is often intended to become legal tender, which (in principle) means that it is compulsory to accept it and guarantees that it must be accepted in exchange transactions at par. In this respect, there is no market value risk for the holder in relation to the cash.

Unlike crypto-assets, the supply of which is often technically limited, CBDC is subject to the same inflation risk as cash. Therefore, its acceptance essentially depends on trust in the issuing central bank. This is currently shown by the example of Nigeria, where a digital variant (“eNaira”) of the national currency was introduced in 2021, which – unlike Bitcoin – is hardly ever used due to high inflation rates despite massive government incentives.

There is also the risk of a “digital” bank run, because depositors can convert their balances at commercial banks into digital central bank money “at the click of a mouse” (without having to queue in front of the bank). This means that “news” that appear at short notice can jeopardize the solvency of a credit institution at lightning speed and can lead to a panic in the entire banking sector via contagion effects. To prevent this, upper limits for the holding of CBDC (of 3,000 euros per person) are being considered, which severely limits its suitability as a store of value and usability as a means of payment for larger transactions.

Bitcoin oder Netflix?

From the user’s point of view, private and state-produced digital cash are probably incomplete substitutes for which both are used. It remains to be seen which product will prevail. However, a ban on private crypto-assets is only likely to result in production and use becoming illegal and non-transparent. In addition, the impression is created that state money producers fear potential currency competition with private providers and are blocking access to technological innovations.

In fact, the annual global energy consumption from mining and using crypto-assets is worryingly high – although probably not higher than the energy demand caused by the use of streaming services. [2] A regulator that wants to ban one while allowing the other is encroaching on consumer sovereignty and is assuming knowledge about the social returns of products with a similar energy intensity that it does not have. The example shows how problematic bans are; the better environmental policy would be to make the use of non-renewable energies more expensive and then leave it up to the market participants themselves whether they want to consume Bitcoin or Netflix.

[1]) Crypto assets are to be distinguished from digital stable coins, which are often covered by “official” currencies/currency baskets and can be redeemed at a fixed rate.

[2] ) There is no reliable data on the annual global energy consumption of streaming services, although the figure of 200 billion kWh is often rumored. See e.g.

