China Business News 2023-01-03 12:37:11 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

Recently, 35 securities firms, including Bank of China Securities, CICC, China Merchants Securities, CITIC Securities, China Galaxy Securities, etc., announced the 2023 A-share investment strategy report, and the digital economy has become a high-frequency word. Among them, 15 securities firms including Huatai Securities, CICC, and Industrial Securities are optimistic about the investment opportunities in the digital economy track in 2023, especially the three major digital economy subdivision tracks such as data elements, Xinchuang (information technology application innovation), and semiconductors. . With the accelerated innovation of technologies such as the Internet, big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain, the digital economy has gradually integrated into various fields and the entire process of economic and social development, and has become a new engine for high-quality development. Data show that from 2012 to 2021, the scale of my country’s digital economy has grown from 11 trillion yuan to 45.5 trillion yuan, and the proportion of the digital economy in GDP has increased from 21.6% to 39.8%.

“Digital economy” frequently appears in the three major subdivisions of brokerage reports, which are expected to become investment highlights in 2023