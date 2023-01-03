Home Business “Digital economy” frequently appears in the three major subdivisions of brokerage reports, which are expected to become investment highlights in 2023
Business

“Digital economy” frequently appears in the three major subdivisions of brokerage reports, which are expected to become investment highlights in 2023

by admin
“Digital economy” frequently appears in the three major subdivisions of brokerage reports, which are expected to become investment highlights in 2023

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-01-03 12:37:11

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

Recently, 35 securities firms, including Bank of China Securities, CICC, China Merchants Securities, CITIC Securities, China Galaxy Securities, etc., announced the 2023 A-share investment strategy report, and the digital economy has become a high-frequency word. Among them, 15 securities firms including Huatai Securities, CICC, and Industrial Securities are optimistic about the investment opportunities in the digital economy track in 2023, especially the three major digital economy subdivision tracks such as data elements, Xinchuang (information technology application innovation), and semiconductors. . With the accelerated innovation of technologies such as the Internet, big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain, the digital economy has gradually integrated into various fields and the entire process of economic and social development, and has become a new engine for high-quality development. Data show that from 2012 to 2021, the scale of my country’s digital economy has grown from 11 trillion yuan to 45.5 trillion yuan, and the proportion of the digital economy in GDP has increased from 21.6% to 39.8%.

“Digital economy” frequently appears in the three major subdivisions of brokerage reports, which are expected to become investment highlights in 2023

Recently, 35 securities firms, including Bank of China Securities, CICC, China Merchants Securities, CITIC Securities, China Galaxy Securities, etc., announced the 2023 A-share investment strategy report, and the digital economy has become a high-frequency word. Among them, 15 securities firms including Huatai Securities, CICC, and Industrial Securities are optimistic about the investment opportunities in the digital economy track in 2023, especially the three major digital economy subdivision tracks such as data elements, Xinchuang (information technology application innovation), and semiconductors. . With the accelerated innovation of technologies such as the Internet, big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain, the digital economy has gradually integrated into various fields and the entire process of economic and social development, and has become a new engine for high-quality development. Data show that from 2012 to 2021, the scale of my country’s digital economy has grown from 11 trillion yuan to 45.5 trillion yuan, and the proportion of the digital economy in GDP has increased from 21.6% to 39.8%.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Tim: weak on the stock market after half-yearly accounts. Focus on agreement with Dazn and growth of Tim Brazil

You may also like

On December 30, the “Agricultural Products Wholesale Price...

Aedes: Domus promotes mandatory totalitarian takeover bid, an...

Green hydrogen, De Nora’s grasp for the first...

China’s storage index has rebounded significantly from the...

Tourism, billionaire bridge for Epiphany In 2022 record...

Zhu Xiaotong’s Business Map Inventory Zhu Xiaotong has...

Stellantis production is growing again but the microchip...

Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate within a...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, January 3rd. Weak Europe, positive...

Snam, gas storages almost full: at the end...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy