Digital empowerment simplifies complexity DEVELOP helps law firms to work smart_TOM News

(June 29th, Shanghai) Office affairs such as document printing control and paper document archiving account for a relatively high proportion in the law firm industry. Among them, document printing output management and document printing cost allocation involve multiple teams and departments. It is more cumbersome; and the filing of paper documents usually relies on manual work, which is time-consuming, labor-intensive, and error-prone. If you want to improve efficiency in law firm affairs where every second counts, a more intelligent digital printing management solution is an indispensable “sharp weapon”.

As an expert in intelligent business solutions focusing on the value of the whole link, DEVELOP was founded in Germany 75 years ago.Since officially entering China in 2018, DEVELOP has always been committed to providing personalized business solutions based on the pain points of users in various industries. After in-depth insight into the business characteristics of the law firm, DEVELOP has tailored a smart business solution for it, enabling users in the law firm industry to accelerate the process of digital transformation and achieve more efficient document printing control.

75th Anniversary of DEVELOP

Smart Printing Reasonable Control of Printing Costs

The work process of the law firm is mainly divided into three sections: case filing, case processing and case closing. The printing requirements involved in each sector are different.Taking the case filing stage as an example, lawyers need to enter case information, search for conflicts of interest, prepare various documents and contracts, etc., and then there will be a large number of documents that need to be printed, and the printing work is frequent and the printing volume is huge. In addition, law firms are generally a special model of law firm partnership, and it is also necessary to consider how to allocate reasonable printing costs and ensure the security of printing information.

In response to the above pain points, DEVELOP firstly provides law firm users with a variety of authentication printing methods, among which multiple identity authentication (swipe card/face recognition/QR code) can be used to print out to avoid mistakes and omissions in centralized printing Phenomenon. At the same time, considering that lawyers often need to work in different places, DEVELOP can also provide roaming printing services for them, breaking through regional restrictions, and convenient output can be realized nearby.

DEVELOP can provide law firm users with multiple identity authentication modes

DEVELOP also provides a series of intelligent solutions for cost control and allocation issues that law firm users are very concerned about:It allows users to set double-sided/black and white printing, set printing permissions, assign different permissions to individuals, and set the upper limit of printing quotas, so as to reduce printing waste and make printing costs effective and controllable. It is particularly worth mentioning that the DEVELOP intelligent business solution can also accurately count the printing cost in multiple dimensions such as individuals, teams, and case projects through the law firm industry printing control solution, so as to ensure the printing cost of law firm users Accounting is clear.

DEVELOP can help law firm users to accurately count the cost of printing in multiple dimensions

Digital management overcomes management difficulties in an all-round way

In the case processing stage, the workflow is more complex, involving case management, customer information management, financial settlement, document approval, knowledge base management and many other matters. In order to help law firm users work efficiently, DEVELOP has joined hands with partners to create a digital operation management platform for law firms, and supports access to third-party data platforms.

Law firm users can make personalized settings based on actual needs, and select the functional modules they need on the PC side. At the same time, after accessing the system, all documents in the law firm will realize all-round digital management, automatically generate format documents such as entrustment contracts and court appearance letters of the law firm, and digitally empower partners, lawyers, assistants, secretaries, and finance in the law firm , administrative and other functional personnel cooperate efficiently to fully meet the needs of the sustainable development of the law firm’s business.

DEVELOP can fully meet the visual demands of law firm users for business management

One-click archiving of massive files is clear and clear

The management and filing of dossiers has always been a difficult problem for law firms. In the closing stage, case files were previously manually filed and sorted out. However, manual scanning can only obtain image files. If you want to extract relevant information as a basis for renaming, or classify and file cases according to case names, you can only search and edit manually with the naked eye. The accuracy is difficult to guarantee and the efficiency is low. In addition, with the continuous rise of labor costs, the disadvantages of manual filing are further highlighted.

In order to solve the core pain points of law firm users, DEVELOP provides them with an extraordinary scanning workflow solution (hereinafter referred to as “extraordinary”). Feifan can assist users to customize rules, rename documents and automatically archive them to the user’s existing archives, simplify the scanning process intelligently, and significantly reduce the manual error rate. In addition, Feifan can more flexibly match various in-depth needs of customers by customizing the deployment model framework.

DEVELOP helps law firm users to efficiently improve the filing efficiency of case files

Since its establishment, DEVELOP has always paid attention to the core demands and potential issues of users in various industries, continued to improve technology, and provided them with intelligent products, personalized business solutions and high-quality services. In the future, DEVELOP will conform to the development trend of the digital age, devote itself to meeting every need of stakeholders in the whole link, and help users in various industries to achieve a comprehensive leap in business value!

