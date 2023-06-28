Home » Digital euro: cash is freedom!
Business

Digital euro: cash is freedom!

by admin
Digital euro: cash is freedom!

Neither in Frankfurt nor in Brussels have those responsible understood that many people see cash as a symbol of freedom. Precisely because people do not understand how the digital euro works, it will be easy for populists to portray the innovation as an attack on cash. Giving such a through ball less than a year before the European elections is politically extremely clumsy – and simply superfluous.

This article comes from the WiWo newsletter Daily Punch. The newsletter delivers the daily comments from the WiWo editorial team to your inbox. Always to the point, always with punch. Also in the punch: an overview of the five most important topics of the day. You can subscribe to the newsletter here.

See also  The stock exchanges of today, September 16th. Markets in the red with the risk of recession. China stronger than expected

You may also like

Africa: An exclusive platform for Afrobeat sound is...

Rackete defamation, the Senate room “saves” Salvini

2023 The 22nd International CBME Pregnancy, Baby and...

Bought a caravan for 11,500 euros – that’s...

Eataly leaves a bad taste in Farinetti’s mouth,...

the shadow of Colonel Goïta after the constitutional...

Australia’s CPI rose more than expected in May...

Shortly after the Titan tragedy: Branson’s company offers...

Luca Barbareschi under a photo of Elodie: “I...

Berlin has no money for expropriations!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy