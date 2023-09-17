Home » Digital Euro, European banks are divided on the ECB project
Business

Digital Euro, European banks are divided on the ECB project

by admin
Digital Euro, European banks are divided on the ECB project

Listen to the audio version of the article

European banks are divided on the digital euro project being studied by the ECB. So divided that the European Banking Federation did not even present a common document in the consultation launched by the European Commission on the topic and which concluded a few days ago with the observations of 101 subjects including banks, national banking associations and payment companies. «From the feedback sent to the EU it appears that the Italian and Spanish banks, together with the payment companies of the two countries…

See also  Career: Up to 15,075 euros basic salary – that’s how much civil servants earn

You may also like

ECB Governor: No Interest Rate Cut Expected in...

Man Faces Charges for Allegedly Lying About Theft...

Dazn is aiming for the French Ligue 1,...

Yuncheng Achieves Largest Cross-Border E-Commerce Business with China-Europe...

Lindner plans: Consumers will have to pay more...

Rift between Mediobanca and Delfin on the board:...

First Batch of Apple iPhone 15 Pro/Max Series...

Globalization under pressure – Geopolitical tensions affect world...

Google Offers Free Programming Courses for Web Development,...

Resolution 16 of 14/09/2023 – Opinion for collaboration...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy