Digital Exhibition Hangs on the Future of Trade, Focusing on Five “Digital” Differences to Explore the Path to the Implementation of the Pilot Free Trade Zone

Hangzhou Daily News In the era of great changes, digital contains infinite possibilities. The Hangzhou area of ​​China (Zhejiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone is using a revolution to find the answer.

On September 24, 2020, the Hangzhou area of ​​the China (Zhejiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone was officially launched. The Pilot Free Trade Zone, which has been an open positioning that Hangzhou has been looking forward to for many years, has now taken root.

Giving full play to the advantages of “digital +” and exploring the realization path of the Pilot Free Trade Zone in a differentiated manner is the national mission shouldered by Hangzhou, and it is also the key for Hangzhou to stand out and be at the forefront.

This is a further improvement of “economic aggregate” and “development quality”. In the construction of the Pilot Free Trade Zone, Hangzhou focuses on digital trade, digital industry, digital finance, digital logistics, and digital governance, focusing on the new-generation artificial intelligence innovation and development pilot zone, the national financial technology innovation and development pilot zone and the world‘s first-class cross-border E-commerce demonstration centers and the construction of high-quality development demonstration zones for the digital economy are making precise efforts. Driven by the Pilot Free Trade Zone, from January to July 2022, the city’s digital trade volume will reach 116.08 billion yuan, and the cross-border RMB settlement volume will be 427.8 billion yuan, accounting for 41.8% and 54.5% of the province’s total, respectively.

This is a re-start of “institutional innovation” and “reform integration”. A market-oriented, legalized, and internationalized business environment is formed here, and innovative, integrated, and differentiated reform explorations are unveiled here. In the two years since its listing, 4 cases in the Hangzhou area have been selected as national-level cases, 13 achievements in three batches have been selected as the best cases in the Zhejiang Pilot Free Trade Zone, and 39 measures have been selected as the top ten progress in the Zhejiang Pilot Free Trade Zone, ranking the forefront of the province.

This is a new optimization of “spatial layout” and “resource elements”. Hangzhou coordinates resource elements, continuously improves industrial layout and spatial layout, and uses digital to empower the development of the Pilot Free Trade Zone. Under the integrated development pattern of “Pilot Free Trade Zone + Linked Innovation Zone + Radiation Driven Zone”, from January to July this year, the revenue of biomedicine in Qiantang District, integrated circuits in Binjiang District, and core industries of digital economy in Xiaoshan District all achieved two figures in revenue year-on-year. number growth.

Towards the new, open to life. Next, Hangzhou will take the second anniversary of the expansion of the Zhejiang Pilot Free Trade Zone as an opportunity to strive to build a distinctively recognizable digital free trade pilot zone, demonstrating the power of Hangzhou to build a global digital trade center.

Digital trade from advantage to victory

Superimposing the advantages of national platforms such as the Pilot Free Trade Zone, the Comprehensive Pilot Zone for Cross-border E-commerce, and the Pilot of Innovative Development of Service Trade, the Hangzhou area has obvious first-mover advantages in the development of digital trade.

As the first comprehensive pilot zone for cross-border e-commerce in China, from the reconstruction of top-level design to the reengineering of the regulatory model, from the innovation of business models to the supply of ecosystem services, the construction of the Hangzhou Comprehensive Pilot Zone continues to maintain its leading position. In the assessment of the national cross-border e-commerce comprehensive test area, Hangzhou ranks first in the “obvious effect”. Up to now, there are 457 cross-border e-commerce brand enterprises with a scale of more than 20 million yuan in Hangzhou Comprehensive Pilot Zone, 2,085 registered trademarks of cross-border e-commerce enterprises, and 30 brands of 27 enterprises are among the famous brands of cross-border e-commerce exports in Zhejiang. one-third of the province.

The “Hangzhou Plan” for comprehensively deepening the service trade pilot program is also being advanced in an orderly manner. At the service trade fair held earlier this month, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the State Administration of Radio and Television released the innovative practice cases of national cultural export bases. Learn from. Up to now, a total of 7 cases in Hangzhou have been selected as the “best practice cases” of the pilot service trade pilot, and the number ranks among the top in the country; 5 national-level service export bases in 4 categories are gathered in Hangzhou, and the province is a strong leader.

Change the first-mover advantage into a lasting advantage. Next, Hangzhou will optimize the cross-border e-commerce policy, promote the “six chain integration”, and polish the “golden business card” of cross-border e-commerce; give play to the scale advantage of digital service trade accounting for 92.5% of the province , promote the construction of a national service export base, create a national service trade innovation and development demonstration zone, and contribute to the “Hangzhou power” of building a global digital trade center.

Digital industry from manufacturing to intelligent manufacturing

From Zhaofeng Electromechanical’s “black light factory” to Zhijiang Switch’s “smart factory”, from Anheng Information’s new industrial Internet security protection platform to Ziguang Hengyue’s industrial 4.0 high-end intelligent manufacturing base…In the Hangzhou area, more and more Many enterprises have introduced the latest digital technologies such as industrial Internet, industrial big data, cloud computing, etc., and comprehensively carried out technological transformation and intelligent manufacturing applications.

Focusing on “building a modern and open economic system with high quality”, the Hangzhou area is implementing measures such as promoting digital technology innovation, accelerating digital infrastructure construction, promoting the integrated development of digital trade and digital manufacturing, and cultivating digital industrial clusters to build a new development pattern of services. Advantage.

Leading enterprises do their part and become trend-setters at the forefront of digitalization. Since the beginning of this year, 16 new national-level specialized and special new “little giant” enterprises have been added to the Pilot Free Trade Zone; 6 enterprises including Alibaba have been listed on the list of “2022 China‘s Top 100 Digital Economy”; the first batch of future factories in Zhejiang Province in 2022, Hangzhou has 3 companies on the list, all of which are in the Pilot Free Trade Zone. The digital industry cluster has begun to show Hangzhou’s “hard core strength”, and the Hangzhou area has built a world-class digital security industry cluster. billion.

Next, in the construction of the Pilot Free Trade Zone, Hangzhou will continue to expand and strengthen the core industries of the digital economy, and promote visual intelligence (digital security), integrated circuits, basic software, cloud computing and big data, Internet of Things, network security, network The development of core industries such as communications and intelligent computing shall be accelerated, the development of future industries such as artificial intelligence and the Metaverse shall be accelerated, and new growth points of the digital economy shall be developed.

Digital finance from exploration to practice

Financial opening is an important support for the reform and innovation of the Pilot Free Trade Zone. Focusing on “digital finance” and focusing on financial services for the real economy, Hangzhou encourages financial institutions and cross-border payment companies in the Pilot Free Trade Zone to innovate boldly.

By strengthening services, improving supporting facilities, optimizing layout, etc., four cross-border payment companies including Lianlian Payment and PingPong rely on the Pilot Free Trade Zone to serve cross-border e-commerce companies across the country and expand their global business. In the first half of the year, the scale of cross-border payment transactions exceeded 225 billion Yuan.

At present, state-owned banks and joint-stock banks have also carried out digital financial innovation pilot projects in the pilot free trade zone, and achieved initial results. In the one-year pilot program of the combined domestic and foreign currency bank settlement account system, 19,800 new accounts have been opened, handling RMB 2.3 trillion in receipts and payments and foreign currency receipts and payments of US$10.719 billion. Seize the opportunity of the digital renminbi pilot, and actively build application scenarios. The number of wallets opened, the number and amount of transactions, and offline scenarios are in a leading position in the province.

Relying on the advantages of financial institutions and cross-border payment platforms, in the next step, Hangzhou will continue to release the dividends of the Pilot Free Trade Zone, connect with leading cross-border payment companies, promote bank-enterprise cooperation, take advantage of financial technology, introduce financial resources, and accelerate the promotion of cross-border payments. , trade and investment facilitation and other areas of innovation, to help create a highland for financial technology innovation and development.

Digital logistics from blueprint to gateway

Standing on Konggang Avenue, looking to the east, the newly built Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport T4 terminal comes into view. The huge silver-white roof undulates like waves, as if another West Lake was born.

The T4 terminal building with a total area of ​​720,000 square meters is the core project of the third phase of Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport. After the third phase of the project is put into use, the three basic capabilities of Hangzhou Airport, “hardware facilities, transportation system, and airspace resources” have been further improved, providing a solid guarantee for building a world-class airport.

Under the superposition and empowerment of the Pilot Free Trade Zone, the Cross-border E-commerce Comprehensive Pilot Zone and the Airport Economic Demonstration Zone, Hangzhou uses the information port as a link to give full play to the advantages of the airport and promote the “four-port linkage”.

Taking advantage of the east wind of the digital free trade zone, aviation logistics companies such as Cainiao and Yuantong are accelerating the construction of cross-border e-commerce and smart logistics development bases at Hangzhou Airport. Not long ago, the Hangzhou Municipal Government and SF Express signed a strategic cooperation agreement. SF Express will set up the East China regional headquarters in Hangzhou to create a digital supply chain service sector and promote the accelerated development of the digital supply chain hub in the Yangtze River Delta.

In addition, in the construction of the Pilot Free Trade Zone, Hangzhou continues to accelerate the construction of overseas service networks for cross-border e-commerce. 108 overseas service points for cross-border e-commerce provide warehousing logistics, terminal distribution, after-sales and other services, and 295 overseas warehouses cover major global trade. country. The “Digital Comprehensive Insurance” service platform in Hangzhou Comprehensive Bonded Zone has been launched to build digital scenarios such as digital and intelligent customs clearance, electronic fences, and intelligent supervision. It has served 11 million cross-border import and export orders, saving more than 15 million yuan in costs for enterprises.

Digital logistics is a key part of accelerating the construction of an all-factor digital trade ecosystem. Hangzhou will leverage the advantages of a pilot free trade zone, focus on improving the level of airports, speed up the construction of “digital ports”, and build a synergy between inland river ports and railway ports with airports as the leader. The developed international freight system helps to build an important gateway to the Asia-Pacific region.

Digital governance from race to lead

In the face of new demands and new pain points in the development of the times, since its establishment, the Hangzhou Free Trade Zone has reshaped its governance thinking with the power of numbers.

Actively carry out pilot data cross-border flow facilitation, and plan the realization path of efficient flow of data elements; set up the province’s first data security laboratory, and land on the provincial data transaction service platform. seventh.

In terms of the exploration of new standard rules, block enterprises focus on the entire data industry chain, relying on the provincial data trading platform and the municipal digital trading platform, and participate in the compilation of two group standards, “Data Trading Product Classification Guide” and “Data Trading Platform Architecture Guide” , and joined the national digital cultural and creative normative governance matrix as the first member institutions.

In terms of building a digital trade supervision system, the Hangzhou area piloted the new model of 9810 export tax rebate to solve the worries of cross-border e-commerce enterprises; the customs innovated the smart supervision of “Future Factory Bonded Warehouse”, and built the application of code scanning, remote inventory and outbound traceability. Scenarios, improving material turnover efficiency by more than 50%, can help companies save 60 million yuan in operating costs a year; explore the customs supervision model for cross-border e-commerce, non-bonded and other channel goods shipped together in one package, more “New World Factory” The project landed.

Today, with the continuous deepening of the concept of digital governance, the replicable and scalable experience of the pilot free trade zone involving rules, regulation, standard formulation and management innovation in the field of digital trade is constantly emerging from Hangzhou.

In the future, the reform and innovation of the Pilot Free Trade Zone is still on the way. Hangzhou will firmly seize the opportunity of “one hit” to host the first global digital trade fair, make every effort to build a digital free trade zone, build a stable “four beams and eight pillars”, and strive to build a digital industry cluster area, digital financial innovation area, digital logistics pioneer area and Digital Supervision Benchmark Zone, build the “five” systems of digital trade industry, platform, ecology, system and supervision, and build and form the world‘s first-class cross-border e-commerce demonstration center, global cross-border payment highland, data comprehensive development and utilization demonstration highland and other ten achievements. Provide replicable promotion experience for the country to formulate rules in the field of digital economy.